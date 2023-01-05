Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88

Cleveland was without All-Star guard Darius Garland, who missed his third straight game with a sprained right thumb.

Before the game, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff acknowledged the possibility of an “emotional hangover” for his players following Mitchell's memorable night.

That was certainly the case in the first half as the Cavs came out flat and missed their first 15 3-point attempts while scoring a season-low 33 points before halftime.

The Suns weren't much better, but they had Paul, who scored 14 points in the second to give Phoenix a 10-point halftime lead.

SUNNY DISPOSITION

Despite the Suns' recent slide, which only worsened without Booker, coach Monty Williams has been pleased with his team's togetherness. Practices have stayed spirited and he's seeing a team determined to fix things.

“We're just waiting for the breakthrough,” he said. "No splintering. We keep plugging away and that has been our mentality from the jump. That's what I keep telling the guys, 'keep pushing.”

SCORING BINGE

While Mitchell’s 71-point outburst is the highest in the league this season, 40- and 50-point games have become a regular occurrence. Dallas superstar Luka Doncic recently scored 60.

Bickerstaff believes the scoring spike is a combination of factors, including defensive rules that allow offensive freedom and a generation of elite players who began working on their individual skills at a young age.

“The league is in a wonderful place as far as talent,” he said. “It literally seems like every night you’re seeing somebody do something spectacular."

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker has missed five straight games since reinjuring the groin Dec. 25 at Denver. He missed the three games before that Christmas night game with groin soreness. The team expects him to miss several more weeks. ... G Cameron Payne didn't play in the second half due to right foot discomfort. ... Bridges played in his 348th consecutive game, the league's current longest Ironman streak. He has never missed a game as a pro or at Villanova.

Cavaliers: Mitchell added 11 assists Monday, meaning he accounted for 99 points — the second most in league history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 104 in 1962. ... Garland took part in the team's morning shootaround, wearing a protective wrap on his thumb. It's possible he'll return later this week. ... Cleveland is 6-0 in overtime games, already a team record for a season. Dating to last season, the Cavs have won their last eight OT games.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Miami on Friday night.

Cavaliers: Open a five-game trip Friday night at Denver.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane