Evan Mobley and James Harden lead the way as Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks 123-116

The Bucks also didn't have Myles Turner because of a right calf strain. Cleveland's Jarrett Allen missed a sixth straight game because of tendinitis in his right knee.

In a game featuring 11 ties and 16 lead changes, Cleveland pulled ahead for good 103-100 on Sam Merrill's 3-pointer with 6:55 remaining, which started an 8-0 run.

Milwaukee cut the lead to 110-106 on an Ousmane Dieng's 3-pointer with 3:39 left, but Cleveland responded with seven straight points. The Cavs stayed in front by at least five the rest of the way.

Milwaukee's Kevin Porter Jr. had 25 points and 10 assists. Dieng, Bobby Portis and Ryan Rollins added 19 points each.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points. Merrill added 17 points in his return from a two-game absence due to left hamstring tightness.

Milwaukee’s Taurean Prince played 22 minutes and scored eight points in his first start of the season. Prince, who has played just 10 games this season, returned earlier this month after undergoing surgery in November to repair a herniated disk in his neck.

The Bucks shot 20 of 45 from 3-point range, and their bench outscored Cleveland's 57-24. The Cavs compensated with a commanding edge from the foul line, going 27 of 34 while the Bucks were 12 of 17.

Up next

Cavaliers: At Chicago on Thursday.

Bucks: At Utah on Thursday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba