ETSU, Kent State meet in Naples

TEAM LEADERSHIP: East Tennessee State's David Sloan has averaged 14 points while Ledarrius Brewer has put up 11.4 points. For the Golden Flashes, Sincere Carry has averaged 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Malique Jacobs has put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 54.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Flashes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Kent State has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.