Etienne leads the Columbus Crew against Orlando City

The Crew are 9-5-11 in conference matchups. The Crew rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 40 goals led by Lucas Zelarrayan with 10.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. Orlando won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has 11 goals and three assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Zelarrayan has 10 goals and five assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 5-5-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 3-1-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Joey Dezart (injured), Robin Jansson (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured).

Crew: Cucho Hernandez (injured).

