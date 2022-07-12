Etienne leads the Columbus Crew against D.C. United

The Crew are 5-3-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew have a 3-0-1 record in games they score two goals.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Crew won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has six goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Etienne has five goals and five assists for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Artur (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.