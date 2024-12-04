Eric Dixon scores 31 points, Villanova beats No. 14 Cincinnati 68-60

Jizzle James scored 19 points for the Bearcats (6-1).

The Wildcats had their lead cut to six points until Dixon, who played on the 2022 Final Four team, hit consecutive 3-pointers that made it 61-49.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats failed to start 7-0 for the second straight season.

Villanova: Even with the win, the Wildcats' at-large hopes for March might already be dashed with losses to Columbia and Saint Joseph's. They can hope to turn it around in the Big East portion of the schedule.

Key moment

Villanova's Tyler Perkins buried a 3 to cap an early 13-2 run in the first half, and Jhamir Brickus hit a 3 at the halftime horn for a 37-28 lead.

Key stat

The Bearcats shot only 38% overall from the floor after making at least 50% of their shots in the first five games, their longest streak since 2002.

Up next

The Bearcats host Howard on Sunday, and Villanova plays city rival Temple on Saturday in the Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center.

