Eovaldi scheduled to start as Boston hosts Cleveland

The Red Sox are 41-26 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Kyle Schwarber with a mark of .367.

The Indians are 32-34 on the road. Cleveland is slugging .411 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-5. Bryan Shaw notched his sixth victory and Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Austin Davis registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 32 home runs and is slugging .549.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 31 home runs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Xander Bogaerts: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.