Eovaldi pitches majors' 1st complete game this season as the Rangers beat the Reds 1-0

Nathan Eovaldi pitched a four-hitter for the majors’ first complete game of the season, and the Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0
Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Texas Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a four-hitter for the majors' first complete game of the season, and the Texas Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Eovaldi struck out eight and walked none in his fifth career complete game. The right-hander threw 99 pitches, 70 for strikes.

It was Eovaldi's first shutout since April 29, 2023, against the Yankees and No. 3 for his career.

Wyatt Langford homered for Texas in the first against Carson Spiers (0-1).

Cincinnati collected 14 hits in a 14-3 victory in the series opener, but Eovaldi (1-0) was dominant.

The Reds put the tying run on second with two out in the ninth, but Eovaldi retired Elly De La Cruz on a grounder to first.

Eovaldi retired his first 12 batters, including five straight strikeouts during one stretch. Gavin Lux hit a leadoff single in the fifth for Cincinnati's first baserunner.

Spiers allowed three hits in six innings in his season debut. He struck out five and walked two.

Key moment

The Reds had the tying run at second base with one out in the seventh, but Eovaldi retired the next two batters.

Key stat

Langford has two home runs in six games to begin the season. In 2024, it took him until the 29th game of the season to homer for the first time. Langford hit 16 homers in 134 games last season during his rookie year.

Up next

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (0-0, 3.60 ERA) will face Rangers righty Jack Leiter (1-0, 1.80 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale. Leiter earned his first major league victory in his last start.

Texas Rangers' Jake Burger, left, tosses the ball to Nathan Eovaldi, center, for an out of Cincinnati Reds' Gavin Lux (not pictured) in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Joc Pederson slides into second base after hitting a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Carson Spiers delivers a pitch in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Jake Burger reacts after striking out in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Carson Spiers (68) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford, left, is congratulated by Adolis García, right, after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

