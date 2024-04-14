Encarnacion-Strand's 4 RBIs lead Reds over White Sox 11-4, drops Chicago to franchise-worst 2-13

Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied a career high with four RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Chicago White Sox 11-4 for a three-game sweep

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By MATT CARLSON – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied a career high with four RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Chicago White Sox 11-4 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Chicago dropped to 2-13, the worst 15-game start in the franchise’s 124-year history, The White Sox had 14 hits in the series and has scored a major league-low 34 runs.

Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Martini hit two-homers for the Reds, at 9-6 off to their best 15-game start in three years. Encarnacion-Strand also had four RBIs against Pittsburgh last Sept. 23.

Martini drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which outscored Chicago 27-5 in the three-game series.

Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, ending a 19-game streak of reaching base dating to last season.

Graham Ashcraft (2-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, while allowing two runs and five hits.

Michael Soroka (0-2) gave up five runs, five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 6.98

Encarnacion-Strand homered and Jeimer Candelario grounded a two-run single that deflected off first baseman Gavin Sheets as Cincinnati took a 4-0 lead in the third.

Reds: LHP Sam Moll (shoulder impingement) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said OF Eloy Jiménez (left adductor strain) looked good after a workout, but had no further update. Jiménez, IF Yoán Moncada and OF Luis Robert, Chicago’s No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters on opening day are all on the IL.

UP NEXT:

Reds: RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 2.16) starts Monday at Seattle against RHP George Kirby (1-2, 8.16).

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (0-0, 4.30) makes his fourth start of the season and Kansas City will counter with RHP Seth Lugo (2-0, 1.45) in Chicago on Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Project Woman, Springfield coalition raise domestic violence awareness
2
Springfield Promise Neighborhood plans summer camps for middle...
3
3 Springfield School of Innovation students certified to fly drones
4
Down 9% from before COVID, Clark County seeks substitute teachers
5
Clark State to host dedication ceremony for new student plaza
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top