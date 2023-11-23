Enaruna's 28 lead Cleveland State over East Tennessee State 72-70

Led by Tristan Enaruna's 28 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 72-70
30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna's 28 points helped Cleveland State defeat East Tennessee State 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Enaruna also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (4-2). Drew Lowder scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Ramar Pryor had nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Buccaneers (2-3) were led in scoring by Ebby Asamoah, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Jaden Seymour added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for East Tennessee State. In addition, Quimari Peterson finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

Both teams play Alabama A&M next, Cleveland State on Saturday at home and East Tennessee State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

