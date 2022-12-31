springfield-news-sun logo
Enaruna's 18 help Cleveland State down Robert Morris 63-54

1 hour ago
Led by Tristan Enaruna's 18 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 63-54 on Saturday

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 18 points as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 63-54 on Saturday.

Enaruna added five rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Deshon Parker scored 14 points, going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Drew Lowder recorded 11 points and was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

Enoch Cheeks led the way for the Colonials (7-8, 2-2) with 19 points. Kahliel Spear added 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Robert Morris. In addition, Matt Mayers finished with six points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Cleveland State hosts Milwaukee and Robert Morris visits Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

