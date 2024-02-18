Enaruna scores 31, Cleveland State tops Youngstown State 81-73

Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points to guide Cleveland State over Youngstown State 81-73
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 31 points to guide Cleveland State over Youngstown State 81-73 on Saturday night.

Enaruna also had eight rebounds for the Vikings (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 18 points and seven rebounds. Drew Lowder scored 10.

Ziggy Reid led the way for the Penguins (19-9, 11-6) with 19 points. EJ Farmer added 12 points and six rebounds. Brett Thompson had 12 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

