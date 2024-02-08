Enaruna scores 24, Cleveland State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 75-72

Led by Tristan Enaruna's 24 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 75-72
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna's 24 points helped Cleveland State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-72 on Wednesday night.

The Vikings led by one point before Enaruna made two free throws with four seconds remaining. PFW's Rasheed Bello missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Enaruna was 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Vikings (15-10, 8-6 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 20 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds.

The Mastodons (15-9, 6-7) were led by Bello, who posted 22 points. Jalen Jackson added 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Purdue Fort Wayne.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

