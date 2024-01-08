Enaruna scores 24 as Cleveland State downs Northern Kentucky 88-85 in OT

Led by Tristan Enaruna's 24 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 88-85 in overtime
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points as Cleveland State beat Northern Kentucky 88-85 in overtime on Sunday night.

Enaruna also added 12 rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich shot 5 for 12 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Drew Lowder had 12 points and shot 3 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Norse (8-8, 3-2) were led by Marques Warrick, who posted 30 points and four assists. Northern Kentucky also got 15 points and four assists from Michael Bradley. Keeyan Itejere also had 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Warrick hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime tied at 74.

Woodrich hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and Cleveland State never trailed after that. The Norse pulled even twice before Woodrich hit another 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining. He added two free throws with five seconds to go to preserve the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield groups focus on impact of arts on local, regional economies
2
No injuries reported in Urbana house fire; community aids pastor of...
3
Fast food chain McDonald’s coming to New Carlisle
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top