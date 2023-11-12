Enaruna scores 22 as Cleveland State takes down Ohio 82-78

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna's 22 points helped Cleveland State defeat Ohio 82-78 on Saturday night.

Enaruna had six rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (2-1). Jayson Woodrich was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tujautae Williams had 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Shereef Mitchell led the way for the Bobcats (1-1) with 15 points. Elmore James added 14 points and six rebounds for Ohio. In addition, Jaylin Hunter finished with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Cleveland State plays Wednesday against Canisius at home, and Ohio hosts Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.