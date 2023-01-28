X
Enaruna powers Cleveland State past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74

1 hour ago
Tristan Enaruna scored 19 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna scored 19 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74 on Friday night.

Enaruna added eight rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Deshon Parker scored 10.

Damian Chong Qui led the way for the Mastodons (14-9, 6-6) with 31 points. Jarred Godfrey added 12 points and Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 10.

NEXT UP

Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland on Thursday and Cleveland State plays host to IUPUI on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

