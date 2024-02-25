Enaruna, Lowder rally Cleveland State past Robert Morris 73-71

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna totaled 24 points and 12 rebounds and Drew Lowder sank a jumper with one second left to rally Cleveland State to a 73-71 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday.

Tujautae Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (17-12, 10-8 Horizon League). Lowder scored 10 on 5-for-15 shooting.