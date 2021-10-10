EMU deflects late pass, holds off Miami (Ohio) for 13-12 win

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive as Cannon crashed through a pair of defenders to give Eastern Michigan (4-2, 1-1) a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Chad Ryland tacked on field goals of 47 and 33 yards as the Eagles extended their lead to 13-6.

Graham Nicholson, who kicked four field goals for the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1), booted 31 and 44-yarders that cut the gap to 13-12 with 6:29 left to play.