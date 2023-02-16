Embiid has 29 points, helps 76ers snap Cavaliers' win streak

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Danny Green made his return to the Cavaliers lineup on Wednesday night, scoring three points in about 12 minutes. Green — who played three games for Memphis this season before being traded to Houston and being eventually waived — was drafted by the Cavs in 2009. Bickerstaff indicated that Green's role will be as much mentor for a young lineup as opposed to on the floor. “We know his game his ability to make shots and defend, but our group needs as much information as they have,” Bickerstaff said. ... Ricky Rubio was inactive for Cleveland with a non-COVID illness.

76ers: Philadelphia forward P.J. Tucker was back in the starting lineup after leaving Monday's game against Houston with right calf tightness. ... Embiid passed the 10,000 point mark early in the first quarter. He accomplished the milestone in his 373rd game — the fastest in franchise history ahead of Allen Iverson's 378.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Denver on Feb. 23.

76ers: Host Memphis on Feb. 23.

