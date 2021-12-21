Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Elsasser carries Bowling Green over Carlow 129-50

news
1 hour ago
Isaac Elsasser had a career-high 20 points as Bowling Green beat Carlow 129-50

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Isaac Elsasser had a career-high 20 points as Bowling Green rolled past Carlow 129-50 on Tuesday.

Trey Diggs had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-4), which earned its fifth straight win. Joe Reece added 15 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The 129 points were a season best for Bowling Green, which also achieved season highs with 17 3-pointers, 61 total rebounds and 32 assists. Meanwhile, the Celtics' 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Bowling Green opponent this season.

Marcus Millien had 13 points and six rebounds for the Celtics. Riley Comforti added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
These 32 people were indicted in Clark County this week
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Four indicted on money laundering charges in connection to illegal...
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Victory Faith Center giveaway helps Springfield’s needy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top