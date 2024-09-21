Elly De La Cruz hits 25th homer, a three-run bomb, as Reds pound Pirates 7-1

Rookie Rhett Lowder (2-2) made his fifth start for Cincinnati and allowed five hits in five innings. He has a 1.40 ERA through five starts, allowing one earned run or fewer in four of them.

De La Cruz doubled and scored on Tyler Stephenson's single to put the Reds ahead 1-0 in the third. Ty France followed with his 13th homer of the season to make the score 3-0.

In the fourth, De La Cruz's three-run homer struck the railing just below the upper-level bar in right field to make the score 6-0.

Pirates rookie Jared jones (6-8) tied season-highs with six earned runs and two homers allowed.

Billy Cook hit a solo homer off Alan Busenitz in the ninth for Pittsburgh's run.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: LHP Sam Moll (left shoulder impingement) will not pitch this season. ... C Austin Wynns (right teres major tear) had planned for a rehab assignment this month, but instead will be shut down.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07) has the lowest ERA in the major leagues since debuting on May 11.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83) will come off the injured list to make his first start since Aug 13.

