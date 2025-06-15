Elly De La Cruz has 3 RBIs, scores 3 runs as Reds rally to beat Tigers 8-4

Three Tigers’ errors led to five unearned runs. With the Tigers leading 4-2, TJ Friedl led off the eighth with a grounder to the mound, but Brant Hurter misplayed it into a two-base error.

Tigers closer Will Vest (5-1) came in, but Matt McLain singled, putting runners on the corners, and De La Cruz followed with an RBI single.

A failed double-play attempt left the bases loaded, and Will Benson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Gavin Lux followed with an RBI single and the fourth run scored on a wild pitch. Vest left the game after the play with a possible injury.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jahmai Jones' home run, but the Reds scored twice in the fourth.

De La Cruz led off with a single and took second on a throwing error by Sawyer Gipson-Long. He scored on a single by Tyler Stephenson, and an error by Javier Báez led to a sacrifice fly by Connor Joe.

The Reds had runners in scoring position with one out in the fifth and seventh innings, but McLain and Spencer Steer hit into inning-ending double plays.

De La Cruz hit .462 with four homers, six RBIs and eight runs scored on Cincinnati's 4-2 road trip.

Both teams start three-game series on Tuesday. Detroit remains home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates, with RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.95) scheduled for the opener against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.36). The Reds return home to face the Minnesota Twins. LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87) will start for Cincinnati on Tuesday against RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.76).

