EJ Farmer, Juwan Maxey rally Youngstown State to 88-86 victory over Wright State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 23 points and Juwan Maxey buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left to rally Youngstown State to an 88-86 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Farmer hit a jumper with 19 seconds remaining to give Youngstown State an 85-84 lead. Wright State regained the lead eight seconds later on a jumper by Keaton Norris. Maxey answered with the go-ahead shot and it stood when Alex Huibregtse missed a 3-pointer in the final second for the Raiders.