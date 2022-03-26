Ehlers' OT goal lifts Jets past Blue Jackets 4-3

The Blue Jackets tied it at 2 by taking advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley. Emil Bernstrom took the puck and passed it to Gaunce, who beat Comrie cleanly at the 3:22 mark of the second.

The Jets opened the scoring when Toninato deflected Brenden Dillon's point shot past Merzlikins at 7:14 of the first period.

Connor gave the Jets a 2-0 lead when he scored a short-handed goal at 12:30. Toninato flipped the puck up and Connor outraced Patrik Laine to the puck for a breakaway. He then deked Merzlikins and beat him with a forehand shot with Laine bothering Connor from behind.

Boqvist pulled Columbus to within a goal on the power play 13:01 into the first.

NOTE: Laine played in Winnipeg for the first time since the Jets traded him to the Blue Jackets in 2021. He got a big cheer from the Winnipeg crowd before the game. It was also the first time he faced his former team since the deal. ... Jets F Jansen Harkins suffered an upper-body injury in the first period, tried to come back in the second, but didn't return.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Josh Morrissey (44) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrate Morrissey's goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Josh Morrissey (44) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) celebrate Morrissey's goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth (17) collide with an official along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth (17) collide with an official along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov (59), Adam Boqvist (27), Gustav Nyquist (14) and Emil Bemstrom (52) celebrate Boqvist's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov (59), Adam Boqvist (27), Gustav Nyquist (14) and Emil Bemstrom (52) celebrate Boqvist's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watch as a shot by Josh Morrissey from the point bounces off the goalie's shoulder and into the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) watch as a shot by Josh Morrissey from the point bounces off the goalie's shoulder and into the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth (17) tries a wraparound on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Logan Stanley (64) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth (17) tries a wraparound on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Logan Stanley (64) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Dominic Toninato (21) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Winnipeg Jets' Dominic Toninato (21) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) go for the puck next to Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski (8) go for the puck next to Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 25, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS