Edmonton visits Columbus after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -254, Blue Jackets +207; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Columbus has a 2-2-0 record in home games and a 3-3-1 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a +three scoring differential, with 27 total goals scored and 24 conceded.

Edmonton is 4-4-1 overall and 2-1-0 on the road. The Oilers have a -8 scoring differential, with 21 total goals scored and 29 allowed.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has scored four goals with five assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the past 10 games.

Draisaitl has six goals and four assists for the Oilers. Vasily Podkolzin has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.