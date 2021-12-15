Edmonton takes on Columbus, seeks to break 6-game slide

The Blue Jackets are 5-9-0 on the road. Columbus ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 23 goals and has 45 points. Connor McDavid has nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 11 goals and has 18 points. Max Domi has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Duncan Keith: out (back).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.