Editorial Roundup: Ohio

While The Blade rarely makes primary endorsements, the situation this year requires a choice. The governor’s race is critical to Ohio’s future, and it must be competitive.

As mayor of Cincinnati, Mr. Cranley exhibited the managerial talent needed of a state chief executive. Cincinnati’s mayor holds a great deal more authority than in most cities which employ a city manager. Although Cincinnati does have a city manager, that role is more limited than in most cities. Dayton maintains a traditional city manager form of government, which limits the authority of the mayor.

Under Mr. Cranley’s leadership, Cincinnati grew in population for the first time in decades. It’s making economic progress.

He’s balanced the need for police reform while understanding the protections average citizens expect from the police. The many endorsements he’s received include those of the Toledo and Dayton firefighters unions. Mr. Cranley restored funds cut in previous budgets for fire department staffing.

Mr. Cranley, like The Blade editorial board, supports reform of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission. The scandal surrounding House Bill 6 proved once again the need for reform if not a complete overhaul for PUCO. Mr. Cranley plans to clean house and fire the incumbent commissioners. Gov. Mike DeWine’s inaction on PUCO can and should be a major issue in the fall campaign.

Mr. Cranley has the experience as an executive and the know how to grow jobs in Ohio.

The Blade endorses the Cranley–Fedor ticket as the best choice for Toledo and Ohio.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. April 22, 2022.

Editorial: Sunshine law violations must be punished

The Ohio Supreme Court is weighing a case about violations of the state’s open meetings law, including specifically whether repeat violations should be punished by single or multiple $500 fines.

From our vantage point, the answer is simple.

Multiple violations should warrant multiple punishments.

Consider this. When someone commits a crime five times and is caught five times, would it be reasonable to penalize that person only once? Of course not!

Each incident deserves punishment, and frankly, we suspect most prosecutors would seek stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

The scenario being weighed by the Ohio Supreme Court should be viewed just as simply. The case involves a Portage County man who is seeking repeat remuneration for finding multiple instances of open meeting violations.

Brian Ames of Mogadore pinpointed several suspected cases of open meeting violations by Portage County commissioners and Rootstown Township. He believes he should be entitled to payment of $500 per open meetings law violation — and frankly, he’s uncovered quite a few of them.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost agrees with Ames’ argument, and at this point, we do, too. Yost states someone successfully proving that an illegal meeting happened “is entitled to one $500 award for every Open Meetings Act violation proved,” as is spelled out in Ohio law.

A lawyer for Rootstown disputes that argument, however, interpreting Ohio law as requiring only one $500 fine per injunction. It comes as no surprise that the attorney’s argument also is supported by local government groups. Allowing multiple $500 fines would inspire open meetings law “bounty hunters” to bring claims against public bodies on the backs of taxpayers, according to attorneys for the local government and also some public officials in Trumbull County.

We believe citizens who take it upon themselves to patrol meetings for sunshine law violations might help remind government officials of their responsibility to the taxpayers and of the requirement for complete transparency.

Trumbull County has gotten into the fray because after finding alleged sunshine law violations in Portage County, Ames turned his attention to local government action in Trumbull County.

Ames recently filed lawsuits in Trumbull County against the city of Hubbard and against Champion, Kinsman and Johnston townships, charging the governing bodies in each community with violating Ohio open meetings law.

The Trumbull County civil cases are making their way through the common pleas court docket.

Ames alleges seven violations by the Kinsman board of trustees.

Multiple allegations of open meeting violations, some dealing with executive sessions, are alleged against Johnston in 2021.

Similar claims linked to allegedly adjourning improperly into executive sessions in 2020 and 2021 were filed against Hubbard City Council.

The Champion lawsuit mentions 11 executive sessions in 2020 and 2021 in which the township trustees are accused of violating state law.

Through its legal counsel, Robert Yallech of Youngstown, Hubbard City Council denies Ames’ claims. Cherry Poteet, attorney for Johnston, also denied the claims and argued in court filings that Ames “lacks standing” to bring the complaint in Trumbull County.

Ames’ attorney, Matthew Miller Novak, said this: “Mr. Ames is dedicated to advocating for transparent government throughout northeast Ohio. The purpose of these lawsuits is to seek a court order prohibiting these governments from continuing to operate without complying with the requirements of the Open Meetings Act to ensure they are functioning transparently as possible.”

We understand these matters are still pending in court. If it is determined these sessions indeed were held improperly, however, then we believe each instance should be punished individually.

Undeniably, all government officials must be dedicated to maintaining complete transparency in public business. They must be well versed in the language of Ohio’s sunshine laws and then ensure that they live up not just to the letter of the law, but also to the spirit of the law.

When violations are found, they must be dealt with accordingly. Unfortunately, we realize that could mean taxpayers end up footing the bill for legal action and imposed fines.

When that happens, particularly repeatedly, perhaps taxpayers will take note and allow their displeasure to be reflected at the ballot box.

Further, we believe this issue should renew debate among legislators about adding sharper teeth to Ohio’s sunshine laws in order to hold more accountable those elected officials who violate those laws.

___

Elyria Chronicle. April 22, 2022.

Editorial: Bad map, bad decision

At least Ohioans now have a pretty good idea which state legislative districts they’ll be voting in this year.

Unfortunately, that’s not because the Ohio Redistricting Commission finally managed to draft a constitutional map for the districts. Rather, it’s because a federal three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday that the majority would impose a map if the commission doesn’t reach a solution by May 28.

The trouble is the map the majority would impose has already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court as unconstitutional. That’s because it overly favored Republicans. Such partisan mapmaking is barred under a 2015 amendment to the Ohio Constitution that requires any map to reflect the state’s partisan breakdown.

In recent statewide elections, the breakdown has been around 46% for Democrats and 54% for Republicans.

The GOP has argued that the map the federal court would impose — the third of four such maps the Supreme Court has invalidated — meets that threshold. Yet many of the map’s “Democratic” districts are actually toss-ups. Republicans face no such uncertainty about outcomes in the vast majority of their districts.

That’s why the Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, rejected the map. It’s also why state legislative districts don’t appear on the ballot for the primary May 3.

Nevertheless, U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amul Thapar and U.S. Western District of Kentucky Judge Benjamin Beaton, both appointees of former President Donald Trump, concluded that it was the best alternative. Their rationale was that elections officials already had done some work using that map before it was ruled unconstitutional.

“Handed a menu of unappetizing options, we defer ordering Map 3 as long as possible — a final pause in hope that Ohio finally approves a map that complies with federal and state law,” Thapar and Burton wrote.

In his dissent, Chief Judge Algenon Marbley of the Southern District of Ohio, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, accurately summarized the problem with this approach.

“The majority virtually ensures that the third map will be used for an August 2 primary,” Marbley wrote. “Calling the remedy a ‘backstop’ to state processes does not change the fact that the majority has set a strong, almost immovable default. By unveiling exactly what that ‘backstop’ will be, state actors may be led to believe that there is no urgency to reach their own solution.”

In other words, there’s very little incentive for Republicans to work with Democrats to craft a constitutional map.

Yes, the Supreme Court gave the Redistricting Commission, comprised of five Republicans and two Democrats, until May 6 to draw a new map. It’s certainly possible the commission will produce a new map, but given its history there’s every reason to believe the map would again overly favor Republicans.

Indeed, despite knowing the Supreme Court had problems with the third map, Republicans tweaked it slightly to come up with their fourth map, which the Supreme Court has since rejected. A similar outcome is entirely possible this time around.

Sure, a court-ordered map might be good only for this election cycle, but that’s probably fine with Republicans. They seem intent on running out the clock on Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, whose term is up at the end of the year. O’Connor, a Republican, has joined with the court’s three Democrats in insisting on a constitutional map.

The thinking seems to be that GOP judicial candidates will prevail in November and will go on to uphold whatever gerrymandered map Republicans produce. That’s not a bad bet, given Ohio’s turn to the right and its listing on general election ballots, for the first time this year, of Supreme Court candidates’ political affiliation.

Marbley suggested an alternative map, which was drawn by consultants handpicked by Republicans and Democrats at a cost of nearly $100,000. That map was finished just before the deadline for the fourth map, but Republicans refused to consider it and went with their own map.

Thapar and Beaton declined to use the consultants’ map, which seemed to meet the partisan split requirement. They argued that the map hadn’t been voted on by the commission.

“Ohio’s voters put the pen in the Commission’s hands,” they wrote. “Only they are authorized by Ohio’s constitutional charter to draft an electoral map.”

If only the Republicans on the commission had used the pen to draw a map in accordance with the will of the people.

___

Sandusky Register. April 20, 2022.

Editorial: Public servant? Not really

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has not proved to be a trustworthy public servant in his first term in that office.

Last year, he took a woman to trial on a felony charge, claiming she lied about being raped. It wasn’t difficult to see, however, that the investigation he relied upon to bring those charges was fatally flawed, which a judge pointed out when she dismissed the case and acquitted the woman on all charges.

Yost never explained why he prosecuted the woman in the first place or what message he was sending to victims of sexual assault by pursuing it. It was recklessly dangerous to pursue such a flimsy case, in the first place, and even more so after additional information surfaced that exposed how the investigation was fatally flawed. Yost owed the public an explanation at the time he went to trial, and afterwards.

Advocates contend fewer victims will come forward as a result of Yost’s irresponsible prosecution because they, too, will fear they will face prosecution if a man with power — like Yost — doesn’t believe them. At the time, Yost’s spokesman explained they could not comment on the case because it was pending. But it’s been over for months now, and Yost still stubbornly, and improperly, refuses to address serious questions of public concern.

He does not seem to understand what “public” in the words “public servant” means. Instead, he acts as an imperial prosecutor who does not owe the public he is supposed to serve any explanation when he spoils the system when he destroys people’s faith in it.

Now comes Yost seeking to countermand a ruling by a local judge, elected by residents here. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone made a ruling correcting the sentencing record for DeWitt McDonald Jr., convicted of murder in the 1994 death of Vivian Johnson. McDonald has spent nearly 27 years in prison, but — according to Judge Tone and sentencing guidelines — he should have had a parole hearing seven years ago. Having been denied that, the judge ruled that McDonald was denied his rights and ordered him released from prison.

As prosecutor, Yost has the right to disagree with a ruling by this judge or any judge. It’s his right also to file an appeal of the judge’s ruling. It is not his right, however, to disrupt the judicial system with extraordinary efforts or otherwise use his power in an abusive way. That’s what McDonald’s defense counsel has alleged, credibly and Yost has taken his usual step of denying comment and avoiding accountability.

We don’t need to ask which part of the words “public servant” Yost doesn’t understand. Given his behavior, it is obviously both parts.

