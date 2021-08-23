Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Ohioans, in 2015 and again in 2018, expressed with their votes that they were tired of the partisan manipulations. Their trust needs to be restored.

There’s only one way to do that - through an honest, open, lawful, respectful and fair redistricting process.

In 2015, with 71% of those voting on the measure voting “yes,” Ohioans amended the Ohio Constitution to require state officials to draw fair districts for the Ohio House and Senate. And in 2018, with 75% of those voting on the measure voting “yes,” Ohioans amended the state constitution to require state officials to draw fair U.S. House districts for Ohio.

Voters created the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draw Ohio House and Senate districts. For congressional districts, voters left in place the General Assembly’s power to draw those districts, but made the Redistricting Commission a backup.

Ohio voters clearly recognized the status quo was unjust: The congressional districts the Republican-run General Assembly drew in 2011 resulted in the election of 12 Ohio Republicans and only four Democrats to the U.S. House – in a state that voted twice for Barack Obama, in 2008 and 2012.

The public will is clear. Ohioans want fairness and an end to backroom deals.

This year, the public will have an opportunity to express themselves in person. The Redistricting Commission has scheduled 10 regional public meetings next week to hear from Ohioans.

Locally, the first is Monday, Aug. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cleveland State University’s Student Center, Room SC311, 2121 Euclid Avenue. (Guidelines require masks indoors at all times.) An afternoon hearing that same day in Youngstown, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. will be held at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center, Chestnut Room, 1 University Plaza. (Guidelines encourage masks and social distancing.) Next Friday, Aug. 27, a morning hearing is set at the University of Akron and an afternoon hearing at Ohio State University’s Riedel Hall in Mansfield.

Regrettably, no evening meetings are slated for this phase of the process, but cleveland.com’s Sabrina Eaton reports that more hearings will be scheduled once the commission has proposed maps. Some of those should be scheduled after normal working hours.

Both Democrats and Republicans can be counted on in Ohio to try to make the redistricting process as partisan as possible. But for many decades, some rough bipartisan brakes applied.

After the 1970 Census, a Democratic governor and Republican legislature drew congressional districts that elected 13 Republicans and 10 Democrats to the U.S. House. After the ’80 Census, a GOP governor and Senate, and a Democratic House, drew districts that elected 10 Republicans and 11 Democrats to the U.S. House. And after 1990’s Census, a Republican governor and Senate, and a Democratic House, drew districts that elected 11 Republicans and eight Democrats to the U.S. House. The “deciders” were bipartisan.

But after the 2000 Census, the GOP controlled the entire process and drew districts that elected 12 Republicans and six Democrats to the U.S. House. And, as noted, after the 2010 Census, Republicans drew districts that elected 12 Republicans and four Democrats. The skewed congressional districts drawn in 2011 weren’t business-as-usual in another way, given computerized map-drawing that took gerrymandering to a new level.

Some will undoubtedly suggest that had Democrats been as well-positioned, they’d have done the same. No doubt true, but also irrelevant. Ohioans – of both parties, and none – have clearly said they want fairness, and their amendments to the Ohio Constitution require it.

Now, the Ohio General Assembly needs to deliver what voters demanded. That’s especially important since this year will be the first redistricting under the new, voter-set rules. This year’s process will set the tone and establish the precedents for decades to come.

That makes it all the more imperative that, this year, legislators do it right, do it by the book, and do it with maximum transparency and respect for the process. Lawmakers have a duty to do so, in fact -- a duty to all Ohioans to honor the mandate set by voters for a fairer, more open and more responsive redistricting process, one that enfranchises all Ohioans as equally as possible so citizens of this state can again feel that all their voices matter, and that their votes count.

Sandusky Register. Aug. 21, 2021.

Editorial: Cedar Point fails to inform

As far as we’re concerned, Cedar Point should be in the amusement park business and not the police department business. That’s been made clear after an accident on Aug. 15 sent an unidentified woman to an area hospital with a serious head injury.

Almost a week after being hit by an unidentified object — that is believed to have fallen from a train on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster as it was ending its run — the woman’s name, her condition, even whether she survived all remain undisclosed.

Park officials aren’t taking calls.

The Cedar Point police department — a state authorized police agency, a subsidiary of the Sandusky police department — was the department on the scene first and handling the initial investigation of this unfortunate situation.

It is curious, did the Cedar Point police fail to gather information — including the victim’s name — after she was seriously injured at the park? What is the victim’s current health status? Did they talk to eye witnesses about the incident? Where does the investigation stand? These are just a few questions that we and the community are asking but no one from Cedar Point police is answering them.

If the Cedar Point police department continues to withhold information or doesn’t at the minimum come forward and provide a public statement on this situation — then the charter for the Cedar Point police department should be revoked, and re-worked.

Toledo Blade. Aug. 21, 2021.

Editorial: Masks in school and the greater good

How is it that a commonsense health protocol — the wearing of a mask — has become a figurative hill to die on when refusing to wear a mask actually could result in serious illness and literal death?

Even more incomprehensible is that the most active battleground today on this issue is within our schools.

Across the region, the state, the country, school leaders and parents are facing off on requirements that children be masked up during the school day.

Some school districts are implementing mask mandates. And that is being challenged.

Some are making masks optional. And that is being challenged.

There are shouting matches and demonstrations and litigation and petitions.

All of this turmoil is mystifying in the face of some simple facts: coronavirus, thanks to the delta variant, is on the rise; children cannot be vaccinated currently against the deadly virus; hospitalization rates of kids with the coronavirus are climbing; for people who cannot be vaccinated, masks are the only measure of protection short of isolation; there is broad consensus that in-person learning five days a week is the ideal teaching environment.

Do the math: Universal masking of school students is a no-brainer.

But the discussion has devolved from science-based best practices to a fists-in-the-air claim of personal rights.

To the parents who insist that masking kids should be a family decision, do you not see that your family’s decision co-opts the decision-making of others? You are part of a broader community. A decision by you affects your community. The fact is, your mask protects me and my mask protects you.

And what of the right-minded concern for kids who are immunocompromised or who are dealing with a disability that makes them more vulnerable to the virus or the consequences of contracting it? Hear this: It is arguably a civil rights issue.

Here are some more facts:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students (ages 2 and older), and visitors for K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. President Biden is threatening legal action against any states that try to prevent mask mandates in schools. The Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, asks local school boards to follow science in determining the best ways to fight the virus and cites masking as a proven tool in that effort.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has urged local schools to require masks, yet has failed to order such a move. Admittedly, recent legislation, Senate Bill 22, would limit the effect of his order to 30 days, but issuing the order remains the right thing to do. Toledo Public Schools require masks, but not all schools in the region have made similar decisions.

It boils down to this: Universal masking is the only way to safeguard in-person learning five days a week with minimal quarantine-based disruptions. The state should mandate it. But lacking the courage to do so, school districts should step up. And parents should capitalize on this teachable moment and instruct their children in the concept of the greater good.

Columbus Dispatch. Aug. 22, 2021.

Editorial: A cowtown no more, but what will Columbus become?

The latest data out of the U.S. Census Bureau backs up what anyone paying attention has long known: Columbus is a galaxy away from the “cowtown” it was when famed Peruna “cure-all” tonic peddler Samuel Hartman established what was once the largest farm in the nation in 1890 south of what is now I-270 along South High Street.

The issue is not what we were.

The issue is if we will fully embrace who we have become and whether we can maintain and spread prosperity to those not benefitting from it.

Those are the multibillion questions the capital city must address as it continues its growth.

And researchers forecast it will grow.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, a central Ohio planning agency, projects that the 15-county area will grow to 3 million residents by 2050.

Right now, central Ohio – the home of one of the youngest and most-educated populations in the nation – has five of Ohio’s six fastest growing counties.

The census estimated 235,600 more residents lived here in 2020 than in 2010, accounting for about 90% of the state’s total growth.

Columbus’ population has exploded to 905,748 — up 15% from the 787,033 in 2010. It is the nation’s 14th biggest city and is the giant among Ohio’s 3 C’s.

Central Ohio is also the Buckeye State’s most financially secure region, benefiting from several industries beyond state government and higher education.

While still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, Columbus has for decades been a Midwest economic star.

Companies want to come here.

Google for instance just announced it will invest an additional $1 billion into its data center operations in New Albany and has bought 618 acres of land in Columbus and Lancaster for more possible centers.

That land includes part of Samuel Hartman former farm site at 5076 S. High St. on the Far South Side.

In March, Columbus City Council approved $54.3 million in tax incentives for a data center on that land.

There are big challenges ahead. and far too many do not benefit from Columbus’ relatively good fortune.

Housing

You do not have to be looking for a place to live to know the housing market is on fire in central Ohio. The flames are not expected to be extinguished anytime soon.

The projected growth will be a curse if the demand for housing — both affordable and not-so-affordable — is not met with supply.

We have the people, but not the places to put them.

Last year saw an 11,864 increase in new homes and apartments, but that fell short of the 14,000 to 21,000 residences a 2018 report says the region would need to add every year to keep up with demand through 2050.

In July, houses in the Columbus area, Denver, Nashville and Rochester, New York, sold at the fastest pace in the nation, according to Realtor.com.

The houses up for grabs are often financially out of reach.

A March examination by The Dispatch found the average home value in roughly 60 central Ohio communities and Columbus climbed 11.3% between February 2020 and February 2021.

Some Columbus neighborhoods saw much higher climbs. Values rose 32% in the South of Main neighborhood, 34% in Driving Park, 28% in Milo-Grogan, and in South Linden, 43%.

The biggest price hike in central Ohio history happened in 2020. Buyers paid a median price of $232,000 for a Columbus-area home, 10.5% more than 2019.

Racial justice

Racial inequality in healthcare, education, policing, and other areas was thrust into the limelight due to the coronavirus pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and high-profile killings of black people by police here.

Tackling these issues is the right and just thing to do. Finding solutions will also help shore up the community’s future.

The Columbus area is becoming more diverse.

Between 2010 and 2020, Franklin County’s Black population grew by 21.3% to just under 300,000 residents while the county’s white population dipped by 0.4%, to 802,685, according to the census. The county’s Asian population jumped by 64.6% to more than 74,000 and the Hispanic or Latino population grew 63.6% to 91,182.

According to a New American Economy report, the roughly 180,000 foreign-born residents in central Ohio added $15.4 billion to the region’s gross domestic product and $2.1 billion to its tax revenues.

Immigrants make up 8.7% of the region’s population, but account for 11.5 % of the region’s gross domestic product.

Transportation

How Columbus will get around in the future is something that must be addressed today.

Transportation and infrastructure are among the many growing pains city and civic leaders must face.

Columbus drivers lost an average of 71 hours stuck in rush-hour congestion in 2018, an increase of 6% from 2017, according to a report from Inrix Research.

The pandemic “upended short and long transportation trends,” according to RIX 2020 Global Traffic Scorecard.

As a result, Columbus area motorists only lost an average eight hours to congestion last year. It was a decrease of 78% compared to 2019.

There has long been a push for light rail and other improvements to public transportation, including a bus rapid transit line to link Downtown Columbus with the Northwest Side.

The planned system is part of LinkUS Mobility Corridors Initiative which in part builds on the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s Insight 2050 Corridor Concepts study.

The challenges are many, but the solutions are out there.

Columbus has come a long way since the days where it could legitimately be called a cowtown.

It has a long way to go.

Luckily, we have the character and drive to do it, but it won’t be easy.

Willoughby News-Herald. Aug. 21, 2021.

Editorial: Euclid Police Department lauded for careful assessment of new body, dash cameras

“Do your homework” is advice that many students hear as they go through all levels of education.

But that recommendation also can prove helpful for law-enforcement agencies as they try out new types of equipment or technology.

If you’re looking for a specific example, consider a recent project undertaken by the Euclid Police Department.

The police department is approaching the end of a one-month testing and evaluation period for new body-worn cameras and cruiser-dash cameras.

At Euclid City Council’s Aug. 16 meeting, legislators decided to table the vote on a piece of legislation that would authorize the city to purchase new body-worn and in-car cameras for the police department.

Council members are currently awaiting a report from the heads of the Euclid Police Department. This document will include their evaluation on officers’ experiences using body cameras, which are new to the department as a whole, along with what company they would like to contract with for purchase of both the body and dash cameras.

Most recently, the department has been testing out WatchGuard brand cameras, which are produced by Motorola Solutions and designed specifically for law enforcement.

Police Capt. Mitch Houser, who has been overseeing the camera-systems project, told council that the department’s one-month testing period with WatchGuard products will be wrapping up soon. At that point, he will begin reaching out to all of the officers in order to compile a report.

“Every single officer and detective will have had the opportunity to wear the cameras and to test the cameras out,” Houser said. “We only had one car that was outfitted (with new dash cam), but it’s in a car that works three shifts a day, seven days a week. So everyone has had an opportunity to use it.”

Houser acknowledged that getting Euclid Police Department’s officers equipped with body cameras has been a lengthy process. They have tested out products and looked at what would work best for the department, but he believes it will be well worth the effort.

He also thanked Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail and the rest of council for their patience and enthusiasm throughout the process.

“I can say on behalf of the women and men in the police department, we’re all very excited about moving forward with this project,” he said.

Houser said the end result will equip every uniformed officer and detective with their own body cameras, and similarly, all 25 of the department’s cruisers will receive a brand new dash-camera system. Each officer will be responsible for maintaining their own cameras, and will charge them at the station.

With an estimated project cost of more than $500,000, Houser said Euclid Police Department leaders wanted to make sure that they did their due diligence in research and planning before implementing the new technologies.

“The tax dollars we’ll spend are hard-earned by residents and businesses, and rest assured (the money) will be spent wisely,” he said. “The new cameras will provide additional transparency for our residents and businesses. This is going to help foster greater public trust, and begin to strengthen relationships between the public and our police officers.”

Council is expected to revisit the issue in more detail at its next meeting, which will be held in early September.

In conclusion, we commend the Euclid Police Department for taking a thorough and thoughtful approach in deciding what kind of body and dash cameras will work the best in the long run.

The department’s leaders and officers are doing their homework on an important subject and we think it will result in a successful outcome.

