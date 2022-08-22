Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Some information is already scarcer than it should be because of the snaillike pace of the PUCO in reviewing FirstEnergy’s conduct. The PUCO probe may further slow at the request of federal prosecutors, who don’t want the PUCO’s review to interfere with the apparently continuing federal investigation of the HB 6 corruption case, with trials of former House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges slated for early next year.

Three years ago, the General Assembly passed HB 6 in just over 100 days, rocket-fast in an often-dawdling legislature. The governor signed HB 6 on July 23, 2019, the day it passed. (In fairness, the bill wouldn’t have become law but for “yes” votes from nine House Democrats and three Senate Democrats.)

Among those cheering on HB 6 and reviewing its provisions: Randazzo, whom DeWine had appointed to chair the PUCO in early 2019 and to whom FirstEnergy later revealed it had paid a $4.3 million bribe.

A text message between FirstEnergy executives recently described by Karen Kasler of the Statehouse News Bureau speaks of then-FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones having “forced DeWine/Husted to perform battlefield triage” to get Randazzo named to the PUCO.

DeWine has said he chose Randazzo because of his utility expertise and that he had no knowledge of any bribe being paid.

Randazzo, who resigned from the PUCO after the FBI raided his Columbus residence in November 2020, hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing.

In July 2020, a federal grand jury had indicted five Statehouse figures for alleged corruption in connection with an alleged $61 million bribery scheme tied to HB 6. Those indicted included Householder and Borges, who have asserted their innocence. Two other defendants have pleaded guilty. A fifth defendant died by suicide.

The DeWine administration’s credibility isn’t helped by other text messages that suggest Husted misled the public when he told reporters late last year that his role in House Bill 6′s passage was “none.”

A recently revealed July 1, 2019 text from then-FirstEnergy Senior Vice President Mike Dowling to Jones referenced Husted’s efforts to extend the HB 6 nuclear bailout to 10 years, rather than the seven years ultimately included when the bill passed.

Husted recently conceded to Columbus’ NBC4 TV station that he “did share information that I believe is important for policymakers to consider,” but only as a middleman relaying information, adding, “I was advocating for the policy of saving the nuclear power plants.”

As for DeWine’s statements that he left HB 6′s passage to the legislature, there’s this: In 2019, as the House prepared to vote on HB 6, Householder feared he didn’t have enough votes to pass it because some legislators were attending a Council of State Governments meeting in Chicago.

So, the Dayton Daily News reported, “(House) leadership requested use of a state-owned airplane to bring lawmakers back … in time to vote on (HB 6). Gov. Mike DeWine’s chief of staff signed off on the aircraft use because it is for state business, a DeWine spokeswoman said.”

True, the flight was later canceled – but the episode hardly suggests a hands-off approach to HB 6 by DeWine’s office.

Even after HB 6′s semi-repeal in March 2021, parts of the original bill are costing consumers both money and clean air. Still in effect are consumer-paid subsidies for two coal-burning power plants – one in Indiana. Also still in effect is HB 6′s evisceration of Ohio’s one-time energy efficiency and renewable energy requirements.

Ohioans have a right to get clear answers to their questions about HB 6. And Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have an obligation to provide them – sooner rather than later.

___

Toledo Blade. August 20, 2022.

Editorial: Justice delayed; Ohio voters denied

Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to put a six-month hold on its investigation of the $60 million bribery scandal behind a billion dollar bailout for FirstEnergy.

The PUCO must follow that request as the federal prosecutor says the substantial discovery under way by the utility regulators “may interfere or impede an ongoing investigation.”

Mr. Parker is newly appointed to his position, and perhaps that part of the problem, but it’s been more than two years since Ohio was shocked by Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization — RICO Act charges — at the Statehouse.

The U.S. Justice Department dropped the bombshell news on Ohioans that their state government was running akin to organized crime — the RICO Act target — with no solid facts on the rest of the story before a major election this fall.

Amazingly, the placid bureaucracy controlled by Ohio’s one-party state government has been more aggressive on getting to the bottom of the FirstEnergy scandal — while voters have an opportunity to do something about it — than the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal law enforcement has been long on high-profile announcements, first the charges against the Statehouse five, including then House Speaker Larry Householder, next a $230 million fine and deferred plea agreement with FirstEnergy.

But telling us our utility admits paying bribes to get the bailout bill passed into law, without charging those who paid the bribes or accepted the bribes, looks like chapter one of the book on two-tiered justice.

The PUCO has collected important information for reform efforts in Ohio. Reading the texts and emails between FirstEnergy executives and Ohio public officials has been about the only thing keeping the biggest political scandal in state history from being all but forgotten.

It was pressure from the Ohioans they answer to more than watchdog DNA that pushed the PUCO to take the action that must now be stopped for the Justice Department.

U.S. attorneys who make Ohio utility regulators look aggressive should be embarrassed. And, the President they work for should be put on notice he’s responsible.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. August 20, 2022.

Editorial: Lawmakers must remove barrier to helping students

Ohio parents have enough on their minds as children start back to school for the year. Whether an outdated requirement imposed by Columbus is going to keep their children from having the educational resources they need should not be one of those worries.

To that end, state Senate Bill 356, sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, is meant to amend the code “regarding the education of children experiencing developmental delays and state operating funding for districts and schools educating them.”

It would increase the maximum age for children to be diagnosed as needing special education services from less than 6 to less than 10.

“Unfortunately, (some) children were diagnosed, you know, age 7, 8, 9 and even, you know, 10 years old,” Brenner told News5Cleveland. “And then they could not get the services, they were cut off from the funding that was available coming through the feds for these disability services.”

Brenner called this a “no-brainer” type of bill, and he’s right. It seems absurd lawmakers haven’t already made the change. But, as one parent pointed out, the matter must be resolved “well and quickly.” As she told News5Cleveland the politicians are running out of time for this school year.

It is a shame to say that if lawmakers know something is a “no-brainer,” and it must be handled properly and with some sense of urgency, there is no guarantee they will do so.

They must.

COVID and other challenges already have put too many Ohio kids behind when it comes to their education and development. Lawmakers must not become the reason some face an even tougher challenge during yet another school year.

___

Elyria Chronicle. August 19, 2022.

Editorial: Republicans blow another redistricting deadline

What a fine time to be a Republican in Ohio.

The rule of law that lesser mortals are bound to follow apparently don’t apply to the GOP.

If an overwhelming majority of voters decide to amend the Ohio Constitution to limit gerrymandering, you can just ignore them and draw state legislative and congressional district maps that overly favor Republican candidates.

Why, you’re even free to ignore orders from the Ohio Supreme Court requiring you to draw new maps that comport with the state Constitution.

That’s exactly what the GOP-dominated General Assembly did Thursday, when it failed to meet a deadline imposed by the Supreme Court to come up with a new congressional map for the 2024 election. (It was already too late to do anything about the unconstitutionally gerrymandered map Republicans imposed on Ohioans for this year’s election.)

If the legislature didn’t act by Thursday, the responsibility for drawing a new congressional map with 15 districts was supposed to shift to the Republican-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission. Its members would have an additional 30 days to draw the new map.

We doubt the commission’s Republican members intend to meet their deadline either, based on a letter Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, sent to his caucus on Wednesday.

He insisted that the deadlines were a “myth” peddled by “out-of-state activists.”

“The Ohio Constitutional timeline for the General Assembly to enact a new congressional map does not commence until all appeals are final,” Cupp wrote.

He went on to declare that Republicans had 90 days from the state Supreme Court’s order, issued July 19, to appeal. If that’s true, state lawmakers have until Oct. 17 to take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court. If they don’t, it would mean the actual deadline to draw a new congressional map isn’t until 30 days later, Cupp argued.

Not everyone is buying that argument, including Freda Levenson, the legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio.

The order to draw a new congressional map deals with Ohio law and can’t be appealed in federal court, she told the Ohio Capital Journal.

However, the Republican timeline conveniently sets the deadline to draw a new map after the November general election. The results of the state Supreme Court races will help Republicans gauge whether they can gerrymander at will or must follow the will of the voters.

Why is that? Well, the biggest obstacle to the GOP’s gerrymandering dreams is Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican who will retire at the end of the year because of age limits on holding judicial office in Ohio. O’Connor has joined with the seven-member court’s three Democrats to insist that redistricting be done in accordance with the state Constitution.

If GOP candidates win all three Supreme Court seats up for election this year, Republicans seem convinced that they won’t have to worry about the court’s minority Democrats.

Are Republicans going to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court?

It’s a hard maybe.

A spokesperson for Cupp told the Capital Journal such an appeal “is a very real option that we have time to thoroughly consider.”

Republicans are reportedly considering arguing the “independent state legislature theory,” which holds that the authority to draw congressional districts belongs to state legislatures alone. Therefore, the theory goes, state courts, independent redistricting commissions, amendments to state constitutions, etc. are meaningless when it comes to redistricting.

That’s probably news to Ohio voters, who were told, including by many Republicans, that they could indeed amend the state Constitution in 2018 to limit gerrymandering. Perhaps the “independent state legislature theory” slipped the GOP’s hive mind during the 2018 election cycle.

Nor did Republicans seek to involve the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, despite the Ohio Supreme Court ruling previous congressional maps unconstitutional.

A similar refusal to follow the will of the voters has played out with state legislative maps, which the Ohio Supreme Court has found unconstitutional four times. A panel of federal judges ordered the state to use a map that had already been found unconstitutional in this year’s elections. The fight over those maps led to Ohio being forced to hold an unprecedented primary this month.

It was a confusing, expensive and low-turnout affair.

Just this week, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to force the Redistricting Commission, which drew the problematic state legislative map, to explain why its members hadn’t followed prior court rulings. That effectively means they won’t be held in contempt of court, despite violating court orders.

Does anyone really imagine that your average citizen could casually ignore a court order?

Must be nice not to have to worry about such pedestrian concerns.

END