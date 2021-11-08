Editorial Roundup: Ohio

That’s the likely outcome based on congressional maps introduced Wednesday as part of the normal 10-year redistricting process. They are unlikely to garner any Democratic support required for maps to be approved until the 2030 Census.

The issue is particularly acute in Akron and Summit County, which is currently split into four congressional districts and has lacked effective local representation for a decade. Summit, with a population of 540,428, is nearly large enough to contain one district of 760,000 Ohioans. Residents want a representative who works for them, who is one of them and knows the community’s needs.

But the congressional district proposal from Ohio House Republicans would split Akron and also divide Summit County into three districts that would favor Republicans, even though 54% of Summit County backed President Joe Biden in 2020. One district stretches from south Akron to the Hocking Hills in southeast Ohio.

The Senate GOP map would not divide Akron but most of Summit County would be lumped in with Portage, Wayne and Holmes counties.

It makes little sense to group parts of the state’s fourth largest county with quaint Holmes County unless you only care about muting Democratic votes by including slices of larger cities in largely rural districts.

Independent commission needed

Ohio needs a different system for redistricting both our congressional and our state legislative maps. It could be as simple as requiring 75 percent legislative approval of any map or an entirely new process run by independent experts.

In Colorado, mathematicians analyzed eight proposed congressional districts and the borders for 35 state General Assembly districts. An article released by University of Colorado — Boulder reports that the mathematicians used “computer software to dice Colorado up into as many potential district maps as possible –– hundreds of thousands of maps in all.” Those were compared to what independent commissions (one for congressional and one for state maps) crafted.

The independent commissions comprised of regular citizens are nothing like Ohio’s Republican-dominated panel made of the governor, secretary of state, auditor and four legislators. Each of the two major parties in Colorado has four members, and four members are unaffiliated.

Similarly, in Michigan, there are no politicians, the Associated Press reports. The panel is made of four Democrats, four Republicans and five independents.

Like Ohio, Virginia has a new redistricting commission. The two major parties butted heads and found reconciliation tough because “two different map drawers — one with Democratic ties and one with Republican” submitted separate maps.

But one positive sign, a political scientist told the AP, is that the public at least has been able to see deliberations in the open, rather than behind closed doors.

In Ohio, leaders have limited public discussion by deliberately missing deadlines and calling meetings on short notice.

The legislature where the GOP has a supermajority is now set for the next step — when it is supposed to get the support of 60% of lawmakers and 33% of Democrats if it wants a map lasting 10 years. Only a simple majority is needed to pass four-year maps.

Can Ohio still salvage this process? Groups like Fair Districts Ohio, made up of Common Cause Ohio and the Ohio League of Women Voters, are urging the legislature to involve the public through hearings and to examine 60 maps proposed by the public.

It should be noted that this “new” process was not the first pick of reformers in 2018. After seeing the compromise with Republicans, critics stated their fears about loopholes and vague wording. Unfortunately, those fears now seem spot on.

Ohio should brace itself for a do-over. One is sorely needed.

___

Toledo Blade. Nov. 2, 2021.

Editorial: Answers at last, Maumee?

Maumee city residents who have been hoping for answers about how their city could have illegally dumped sewage into the Maumee River for decades may finally be in luck. Months after city officials admitted the city had polluted the river and lied to regulators about it, Lucas County has assembled a special commission to investigate the case and get answers.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr — who certainly wasn’t quick to tell the public about the sewage dumping or the state investigation into it — was quick to condemn the idea. This was predictable and exactly why Lucas County officials must press ahead with their plans for the Maumee River commission.

Maumee city officials did not tell state officials that the city was illegally dumping raw sewage into the Maumee River until a whistleblower employee came forward in 2020.

Then, city officials did not tell the public about this until late this summer when their water and sewer bills spiked to pay for the fixes to the city’s water system.

And now Mayor Carr — who claimed decades of staff turnover makes it hard to say exactly who is to blame — didn’t tell the public that Maumee is the subject of state and federal investigations until Lucas County commissioners announced their intention to begin a public inquiry into the pollution scandal.

In short, Maumee city officials have a terrible track record of transparency and accountability on this subject, to say the least. And if the county’s newly formed Maumee River commission can shed some light on how a community could spill raw sewage into the river for more than 25 years while the state’s environmental regulatory agency apparently did not notice, then that commission is just what is needed.

Like many communities along the river, Maumee’s combined storm sewer and sanitary sewer systems have overflowed during periods of heavy rain, spilling untreated sewage into the river. And also like the rest of these communities, Maumee apparently identified the issue back in the 1980s and made an agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regarding them.

Unlike other communities, however, Maumee not only failed to make fixes to this combined system or track and report the overflow incidents, Maumee officials admit the city filed falsified paperwork that claimed there were no sewage overflow events.

Maumee has been fined $30,000 and has agreed to make upgrades that will finally fix the problem. Residents have begun receiving higher water bills that will pay for this project. What they haven’t been getting, however, is answers about how this could have happened. And that makes the Maumee River commission a worthwhile idea.

The commission will be led by attorney Fritz Byers and include representatives from Toledo and other local communities. The commissioners also have hired Rob Michaels, an attorney with the Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center, as a consultant.

Mayor Carr complained the commission was a politically motivated publicity stunt. He whined that the city of Toledo also still has combined sewer-overflow events that pollute the Maumee River.

The difference, of course, is that the city of Toledo has been abiding by the terms of its agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to monitor, manage, and reduce this pollution — not ignoring the agency’s regulations for decades while doing nothing to fix the issue as Maumee did.

The public deserves answers about Maumee’s misdeeds that both fouled the river and contributed to huge water-rate hikes for residents. Maumee’s leaders have been far from forthcoming. The Lucas County commissioners are right to step in, and the Maumee River commission should diligently dig for answers.

___

Columbus Dispatch. Nov. 7, 2021.

Editorial: Ohio prison officers dispensing virtual death sentences, prison reform needed now

Michael A. McDaniel was not perfect.

But he and other inmates at the center of recent barbaric encounters with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction corrections officers deserved far more than we, the state, gave them.

They deserve a prison system that is humane, and that means it needs reform.

McDaniel’s sister says he was trying to get his life back together, but the Columbus resident stabbed another man, according to news stories based on a police report.

The Navy veteran pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Franklin County Common Pleas Court and was supposed to spend 16 months in prison.

Instead, the 55-year-old ended up with what amounted to a death sentence.

The prison system fired seven employees involved in McDaniel’s February death at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient.

That’s not enough.

His case and others point to the fact that the state prison system needs to be overhauled to ensure prisoners live long enough to be rehabilitated.

The state should provide body cameras to corrections officers, and they should be required to wear them, but that is only the beginning.

There must be more transparency about how cases are handled, accountability when things are not done right and work to train and recruit officers.

This won’t be easy. We know that.

In a tight labor market, the state’s prison system has 900 unfilled corrections officer positions. The shortage means officers are often overworked.

That’s no excuse for what happened to McDaniel, and it does not mean the department cannot take corrective actions to prevent more tragedies.

Right now, prisons practically self-police and are their own judges and juries.

There is a prisons department chief inspector, but each prison has an internal process for reviewing uses of force.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol relies on the state to notify it of deaths, rapes, assaults, and suspected criminal activity on state property or by state employees.

The prison system is not exactly forthcoming.

Initial reports about McDaniel’s death indicated simply that he died after a struggle with officers.

The Dispatch reported Feb. 7:

“Two female officers were injured while attempting to remove Michael A. McDaniel, 55, from his cell and he became combative on Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Both officers, whom officials said sustained serious injuries, were treated at a hospital, and later released.

McDaniel declined a medical evaluation at the prison infirmary and later collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City, where he died late Saturday afternoon, officials said.”

That’s not “exactly” the way things went down.

Security footage and records obtained by The Dispatch revealed that the encounter was far more serious and that lies were told.

Corrections Officer Sarah Cline and her partner Kristi Judd removed McDaniel from his cell after he had a profanity laced exchange with Cline.

McDaniel was taken behind a stairwell out of sight of camera. A fight broke out and McDaniel and the officers toppled to the floor.

Several members of the prison’s staff arrived and took McDaniel out of the housing unit. Along the way, the handcuffed and compliant man was shoved down, tackled headfirst into a snow bank and pushed to the sidewalk.

McDaniel fell another 10 times before he and at least a half dozen officers reach the prison clinic.

A report found that instead of a standard check, nurse Vera Pokuaa, examined McDaniel less than two minutes before dismissing him.

Fellow nurse Jamie Dukes was among the seven employees fired. She was accused of falsifying a form saying McDaniel refused medical treatment.

McDaniel is one of two inmates who have died recently after vicious run-ins with officers and apparently insufficient or neglectful medical care at Ohio’s Correctional Reception Center.

Dewey McVay, Jr. died 18 days after officer Clinton Woodard-Hinton and Tory Miller, an activity therapy supervisor, told investigators they experienced “tunnel vision” while delivering hammer-fist blows to subdue McVay on Dec. 2, 2019.

Witnesses say McVay banged his own head against a wall, twice while handcuffed, but documents show that he had bruises on his legs and knees, knots above each eye and lacerations on his face.

McVay told a nurse making rounds on Dec. 15 that he thought he might have the flu. He was offered cough syrup. He was unresponsive by lunchtime and prison staff called an ambulance.

He died five days later at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center on Dec. 20. The coroner’s office determined the cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head.

Several inmates have been seriously injured, including Dakota White. The then 16-year-old was on constant suicide watch at the center when he was pepper-sprayed and left for nearly three hours without being cleaned up.

Andrew Potee has filed a federal lawsuit over a confrontation with officers he says left him knocked out and bloodied.

The problem is not only at the reception center.

The state will pay 21-year-old Seth Fletcher $17.5 million after he was paralyzed by officers at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

Fletcher complained that he could no longer feel or move his legs after being knocked to the ground on April 2, 2020.

Instead of taking his complaints seriously, said the State Patrol, guards repeatedly dropped the 21-year-old and poured water in his nose and mouth when he couldn’t take a drink.

One of the officers in Fletcher’s case wrote in a text message after learning of the severity of Fletcher’s injures.

”... the dude I broke his nose is now paralyzed with a broken neck, and they say his face looks like he had been dropped and dragged through concrete, LMAO,” Garrett Osbon typed. “It feels good to know that I played a small part in paralyzing a cho (child molester), LMAO.”

Fletcher’s lawyer says Fletcher was 18 when he made a videotape with his younger girlfriend. A court sentenced Fletcher to two years for pandering sexually-oriented material involving minors in Fulton County.

The officer and the prison system’s inadequate medical system virtually sentenced Fletcher to life in a wheelchair.

None of this is acceptable in Ohio.

“I’m really angry, pissed, upset and disappointed,” Jada McDaniel, McDaniel’s sister told the Dispatch in September. “I’m sad that my brother lost his life in a facility that was supposed to rehabilitate him. Instead, he got killed.”

She is right.

The state has a responsibility to make sure inmates are taken care of while in our custody, giving them every chance to be rehabilitated.

Inmates clearly are not perfect — who among us is? Mistakes will happen, but Ohio deserves a Department of Rehabilitation and Correction that is humane and far less flawed.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. Nov. 7, 2021.

Editorial: Use teamwork, urgency to fix ODJFS issues

The March 2020 business shutdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic created an unprecedented surge in Ohio’s unemployment claims, exposing cracks in the state’s unemployment compensation system, leaving in a lurch countless Ohioans in need of assistance.

Undoubtedly that created significant hardships for many Ohioans who were forced to wait for responses and wait for a critical lifeline – their unemployment checks – needed to provide for their families. But it wasn’t the only crisis that resulted from the weaknesses in this unprepared system operated by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

A performance audit conducted by Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, ordered by Ohio lawmakers and released Oct. 28, determined that Ohio’s unemployment system paid out a whopping $3.8 billion in state and federal public funds either by mistake or fraudulently between April 2020 and June 2021.

Most of those overpayments – worth billions – was due to errors or mistakes by a worker, employer or state officials, the audit says. In total, more than $3.3 billion was mishandled internally as a result of overpayment.

It’s now clear, however, that while Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services was ill-prepared to handle the onslaught of claims, countless dishonest people were prepared and already calculating how to take advantage of the gush of federal taxpayer dollars entering Ohio from Washington, D.C.

The ODJFS audit indicates that some $475 million was paid out in fraudulent cases.

In his report, Faber notes that the pandemic and the resulting strains on the system exposed underlying issues leading to long delays in processing times and a lag in efficiency, even when compared to peer states that were experiencing the same challenges as Ohio’s system.

In fact, the report indicates that while Ohio exceeded the acceptable level of performance in claims processing times prior to the pandemic, when the system became stressed, Ohio’s Unemployment Insurance Operations office, or OUIO, fell behind comparable peer states in its ability to efficiently process claims. Faber attributed that, in part, to “antiquated systems that were not designed to handle the volume of claims being submitted during the pandemic.”

But it’s not all about antiquated systems, and Faber’s office also pointed out the “lack of controls” that existed in the department.

ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder who, to be fair, has been director only since July, has assigned some blame on the unprecedented surge in claims, and certainly that had something to do with it. But it does go further than that.

Here is just one interesting detail from the report. In just the first few months of the pandemic alone, nearly 24,000 Ohioans were ordered to repay overpayments they mistakenly received. Several reasons that the incorrect payments were approved included that the state’s unemployment system relied on a computer system dating back to 2004; because there weren’t adequate controls in place for the system that paid out the federal benefits; and because officials prioritized paying out benefits as quickly as possible before verifying that recipients were even eligible to receive the money.

We are pleased to see our state legislators and Faber’s office working to find answers for this debacle. It’s outrageous, however, that it took a lack of preparation when Ohioans needed it most, not to mention a missing $3.8 billion in taxpayer funds to get us to this point.

As part of his audit, Faber’s office has made six recommendations and five issues for further study, all intended to assist ODJFS in increasing efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

Indeed, these suggestions must be analyzed and worked through in great detail by a team comprised of both managers and administrators, but also by those workers on the front lines who, undoubtedly, saw first-hand the failures of Ohio’s unemployment processing center. These recommendations must be viewed with the seriousness and urgency that this failure deserves.

Damschroder says there is work already under way to address the issues. Good.

Let us hope it is not too little, because it already is about $3.8 billion too late.

___

Marietta Times. Nov. 4, 2021.

Editorial: Fixing our ‘entrepreneurial capacity’

Ohio has some work to do if it is to attract the kinds of employers that will propel its economy to prosperity. According to an Axios report on Heartland Forward’s analysis of states’ “entrepreneurial capacity,” the Buckeye State ranked 40th in terms of new companies, business-friendliness and access, and government grants among other factors.

Heartland Forward is an Arkansas-based think tank “dedicated to improving economic performance in America’s Heartland.” Its study showed young firms accounted for only 8% of the state’s employment share; and that only 29% of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Ohio also ranked 31st for percentage of households with a computer and 26th for business research and development spending per million people.

Of course, the Columbus area fared better than the state as a whole. But neighboring states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania fared considerably better than Ohio. (On the other hand, neighbor West Virginia was ranked dead last.)

As Axios points out, Ohio is trying to recruit residents and employers with expensive billboards in places such as Boston, New York and San Francisco. It is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation as policymakers hope new blood will boost our economy … and it will take at least some steps toward a more diversified, vibrant economy to attract new blood.

Step one might be to get out of our own way. With a little more honesty about what attracts the kinds of people who are now fueling the economies of our nation’s large metropolitan areas, and a little more willingness to step away from the way things have always been done, there’s no reason Ohio can’t climb the ranks in terms of “entrepreneurial capacity.”

