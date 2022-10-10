Editorial Roundup: Ohio

In addition to these recently settled cases, the plaintiff also has cases pending against Kinsman, Champion and Atwater Township in Portage County.

Now, some defendants and onlookers have criticized the plaintiff, calling him a “bounty hunter” for his efforts to scrutinize local meetings and scouring recorded minutes in search of violations that could award him cash on instances that some would claim really did no harm to anyone.

We say, however, every time Ohio’s Sunshine law is violated by our elected officials, it does harm to everyone. Way too often our officials seem to forget they are elected to do the work of the public, and therefore, that business must be conducted in public.

If such violations are allowed to pass unpunished or with a minor slap on the wrist, it sets precedent that it’s somehow OK and such violations, then, go on and on and on.

We believe citizens who take it upon themselves to patrol meetings for Sunshine law violations just might help remind government officials of their responsibility to the taxpayers and of the requirement for complete transparency.

In these cases, Ames’ attorney, Matthew Miller Novak, said, “Mr. Ames is dedicated to advocating for transparent government throughout northeast Ohio. The purpose of these lawsuits is to seek a court order prohibiting these governments from continuing to operate without complying with the requirements of the Open Meetings Act to ensure they are functioning transparently as possible.”

Good.

The biggest disappointment to all of us, however, is that when these types of violations are caught and penalized, it typically is the voters who suffer because it is the constituency who ends up paying the fines with public dollars.

When that happens, the voters must be informed and pay attention. They must make their dissatisfaction immediately heard at the polls during the next election cycle.

Many of the violations alleged by Ames in the local communities include issues dealing with improperly adjourning into executive session, or closed door sessions in which they are permitted to discuss a list of very specific issues.

Indeed, it is the responsibility of every elected official to be educated on Sunshine laws and to ensure they are conducting all business for the public who they represent out in the open.

Undeniably, all government officials must be dedicated to maintaining complete transparency in public business. They must be well versed in the language of Ohio’s Sunshine laws and then ensure that they live up not just to both the spirit and the letter of the law.

Further, we believe this issue should renew debate among state legislators about adding sharper teeth to Ohio’s Sunshine laws in order to hold more accountable those elected officials who violate those laws.

___

Toledo Blade. October 6, 2022.

Editorial: Ohio gives an assist to conspiracy credibility

Citing a “crisis in confidence” that Americans have shown with the electoral process, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the creation this week of a public integrity unit in his office.

The Republican elections chief took pains to make it clear there is no systemic problem with Ohio elections. But it is the national questioning of election integrity that has prompted Mr. LaRose to create the division in the Secretary of State’s office.

We would feel much better about this decision if the crisis in confidence to which Mr. LaRose is responding was not created without evidence by former President Donald Trump.

More than 60 court cases ruled against the Trump campaign claim of voting irregularities. The Trump administration’s Attorney General investigated and called the allegations bull-bleep.

It didn’t derail the “Stop the Steal” rally Mr. Trump presided over on Jan. 6, 2021. It was a shameful day when the president of the United States told his followers he would join them in a march to the Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote certification to make Joe Biden president.

Everyone in America and billions around the world saw a riotous band of citizens marauding through the Capitol because they believed, evidence be damned, that the election making Mr. Biden president was a fraud.

Mr. LaRose is absolutely right that consent of the governed depends on confidence in our elections.

But while it is politically advantageous for Mr. LaRose to configure his office as if the “crisis of confidence” has some basis in fact, it is a terrible abuse of his office to provide even an ounce of credibility to an assertion that has already sparked a riot in Washington.

We do not oppose a public integrity unit at the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, as long as Mr. LaRose is transparent that the motive behind this is Republican politics and not voting irregularities in Ohio or the United States.

For many citizens, the “crisis of confidence,” has newfound credibility because Mr. LaRose has announced a division to address the issue.

The issue, he says, is not a problem in Ohio.

___

Sandusky Register. October 8, 2022.

Editorial: Debates protect democracy

A recent national poll found that 84% of the respondents in a representative sampling found that Americans want candidates to debate prior to elections.

The Register has been providing these forums for years and always found that local candidates were willing to participate. Our In Schools debates program brought candidates and journalists together in the auditoriums of area high schools for dozens or races, where students took the lead asking questions. Those forums were well attended and well received by everyone involved.

In the last election cycle, we brought the debates in house, conducting them in the studio at the Register building because the pandemic limited the ability to gather in crowds, but again, viewership online was excellent. These forums provided voters a chance to seriously review who they would vote for because candidates were taking questions and providing answers in real time.

This election cycle it’s been a bust.

Incumbent state Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-89th District, who participated in a debate during the 2020 election, has declined to participate this year. Swearingen has complained about what he calls unfair coverage in the Register as the reason, which is the first time we can recall any candidate giving that excuse. Sometimes questions are difficult, but it’s the job for any elected official to stand to the heat. A debate forum is the perfect place to do that.

But Swearingen is not the only one bowing out of public forums.

Republican nominee for the 9th U.S. House District J.R. Majewski won’t even respond to questions, of any kind, including the debate invitations sent to him. His campaign has been on a rocky road since he was nominated in May, and it grew worse last month when an Associated Press story revealed he exaggerated his military service, claiming to be a combat veteran.

Sometimes the questions are difficult, indeed.

Majewski’s opponent, incumbent U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, who participated in a Register debate in 2012 that was attended by more than 700 people, also declined to debate Majewski this year unless he’s cleared of wrongdoing during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Majewski was at the Capitol that day, but the exact extent of his participation in the insurrection is unclear. Kaptur was inside the Capitol building when the angry mob stormed it in an effort to overthrow the government, causing the death of five people and injuring scores of police officers.

The only statewide race that will feature debates this year is the open U.S. Senate seat. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Youngstown, and J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati Republican, have agreed to two debates. We’re grateful for that, at least, which was accomplished despite an acrimonious election year.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, perhaps looking at polls that show him with a comfortable lead in his bid for re-election, declined the Ohio Debate Commission’s proposed forums for the governor’s race. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democrat running against DeWine, agreed to debate him. DeWine’s decision to bow out is a disappointing one, in our view. Debates are the best forums to provide voters with broad information about candidates and time is running out for it to happen in the governor’s race.

DeWine and his opponent have both agreed to answer a series of questions from the Register and Ogden Ohio Newspapers. We also are hopeful they will agree to a joint appearance at an Ogden Ohio Newspapers editorial board meeting, which is still being discussed.

It’s a far cry from the value debates bring to any election contest, but still it gives voters a chance to see how candidates do under pressure. We hope the DeWine campaign can come to an agreement for this forum, at least.

END