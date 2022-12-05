Editorial Roundup: Ohio

The EPA should finally order Ohio to quit dragging this decision out into infinity and make it permanent. Any further appeals by the DeWine administration to keep the farm industry in charge of regulating the farm industry should be conducted with the burden on agriculture rather than the environment.

Big Ag, through its friends in the General Assembly and the governor’s office, has resisted effective regulation, while dramatically increasing the number of factory farms in the watershed.

As reported by The Blade (“Ohio’s proposed transfer for manure oversight is denied after 20-year debate,” Nov. 30), the plan dates back to 2000, when the Ohio General Assembly passed Senate Bill 141. That legislation instructed then-Gov. Bob Taft to begin the process of moving that type of permitting authority away from the Ohio EPA and into the hands of the ODA.

The state agriculture department sought the dual mission of both promoting big agriculture and regulating all of the manure produced by livestock facilities large enough to be classified as concentrated animal feeding operations.

About 200 CAFOs are in Ohio, including 60 in the western Lake Erie watershed. Only about half of those, roughly 30, hold National Pollutant Elimination Discharge System permits and are thus affected by the ruling.

Thanks to decades of analysis by scientists at area universities, including the University of Toledo and Heidelberg University, it is beyond dispute that manure flowing from CAFOs in the Maumee River watershed is fouling the Maumee River and Lake Erie.

Props to the state for its successful recruiting of a giant farming industry that serves a global demand for food.

Unfortunately, the industry is not being held adequately to account for the manure, not to mention the fertilizer running off crop fields into the same watershed, that is fueling the growth of algae that threatens the water supply and the Lake Erie fishing and recreation industries.

The EPA’s decision, if finally allowed to take effect, would create a more appropriate arms-length relationship between the farm industry and the regulating of the manure generated by the thousands of dairy cattle, hogs, chickens, and other animals kept inside CAFOs.

Ohio’s regulatory oversight of factory farming is not adequate, as this very long-awaited decision by the U.S. EPA has said so. The DeWine administration should empower its own environmental agencies to regulate and supervise the issuing of NPDES permits and begin to restore common sense to a runaway livestock industry.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. December 2, 2022.

Editorial: Punishment fit for voter fraud crime

An Ohio judge has come up with a fitting punishment for the crime, after two men were convicted of fraud for targeting black voters with fake robocalls before the 2020 election. The pair must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C.

According to the Associated Press, Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, Calif., and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Va., arranged for a voice broadcasting service to make approximately 85,000 robocalls to predominately black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois. They told those who answered the phones they could be arrested or forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.

“I think it’s a despicable thing that you guys have done,” Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula said, comparing their actions to violence used to suppress black voters in the South in the 1960s.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called the sentence appropriate, saying the defendants “attempted to disrupt the foundation of our democracy.”

Their crimes were, indeed, such an attempt, and have the whiff of a hate crime, making Sutula’s choice all the more appropriate. Forget the total lack of logic in showing your belief in one candidate or another by behaving as though you think taking potential voters out of the equation will help that candidate. When you tack on harassment of one group of people to support your cause, it becomes a larger problem.

Good for Sutula for making sure these two are punished in a way that shores up the democracy they tried to undermine.

___

Elyria Chronicle Telegram. December 2, 2022.

Editorial: OSU needs to explain why its president resigned

Here’s a pop quiz for Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson and the university’s Board of Trustees: Why is Johnson leaving the school’s top job halfway through a five-year contract?

We don’t know, and no one who does has explained why Johnson announced her resignation Monday in a news release. She’ll continue in her current role through May and then depart.

To do what? We don’t know that either.

“I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year,” she said in the news release. “This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”

While it’s nice that Johnson is sticking around to assist in the transition, she didn’t offer anything approaching an explanation.

The board hasn’t been any more transparent. The news release rattled of a list of her accomplishments during her brief tenure and wished her well, but not much else.

Here’s part of what Hiroyuki Fujita, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in the release: “On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Johnson for her dedication to the university, especially her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. We congratulate her on her many achievements and wish her our very best in her future professional endeavors.”

That’s not good enough.

Johnson is the leader the state’s flagship public university, which makes her a state employee. Her base salary was listed by the school at $927,000 this year. With bonuses and benefits, her full compensation package is well above $1 million.

That’s a lot of money to walk away from with no explanation.

As most Ohio State students could probably tell you, “Nature abhors a vacuum.” The same holds true when it comes to public officials refusing to answer questions.

Until Johnson or OSU provide an explanation, speculation will fill the void.

Indeed, it already has.

Which is why the university has denied that Johnson was asked to resign or that she was the target of an investigation.

“There was not an investigation,” the school’s spokesman, Ben Johnson, told The Plain Dealer. “An outside consultant was engaged to assist with the president’s performance review, as has been done in years past.”

The board’s Talent, Compensation and Governance Committee was scheduled to discuss the review during its November meeting. That was scrapped after the board learned Johnson intended to resign.

Would the performance review have revealed something unflattering about her?

If that’s the case, it’s fair to wonder what, if any, liability Johnson will leave in her wake when she leaves.

Other possibilities abound. Perhaps the job wasn’t to her liking. Perhaps there was a conflict with the board. Perhaps she got a better offer from another institution.

Again, we don’t know, and neither do taxpayers, students, faculty, alumni or parents. They deserve an explanation.

Then there’s the cost of finding a replacement.

Johnson was hired in 2020 following a search that cost roughly $468,000, most of which was paid to a search firm. Inflation being what it is, the search for her replacement could cost even more.

That’s public money the university could put to use elsewhere.

We’re certain the concept of public transparency is covered in plenty of classes taught at OSU.

The university needs to practice what it teaches.

END