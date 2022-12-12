Editorial Roundup: Ohio

But it’s also not easy for voters to do so, even though the ability of Ohio citizens, by themselves, without any action by the General Assembly, to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot by petition is a precious right.

Petitioners must gather the signatures of Ohio voters equal to 10% of the total vote cast in the most recent election for governor. Moreover, those signatures must be obtained in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and within each of the 44 counties, petitioners must gather signatures equal to at least 5% of the gubernatorial vote cast in that county. And strict signature-gathering rules apply.

Next, under the 1912 rules, whether placed on the ballot by legislators or petitioners, a proposed constitutional amendment, to become part of the Ohio Constitution, must win “yes” votes from at least 50% plus one of the votes Ohioans cast on it.

And that’s what’s at issue with House Joint Resolution 6, which surfaced on Nov. 22, and is supported by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio’s chief election officer.

Originally, HJR 6 would have required -- but only for those amendments that voters proposed -- a “yes” vote of at least 60% to win ratification. In contrast, for amendments proposed by the legislature, the required yes vote would remain, as now, a simple majority (50% plus one).

When that asymmetrical gimmick drew fire -- privileging legislators’ amendments over petitioners’ amendments -- HJR 6′s sponsor, GOP state Rep. Brian Stewart, of Pickaway County’s Ashville, tweaked the measure so it would instead require a 60% majority to pass amendments, whether proposed by the legislature or by voters.

Testifying in support of HJR 6, Stewart said that “for far too long, Ohio’s Constitution has been far too susceptible to efforts by outside groups and special interests seeking to alter the people’s constitution to achieve their own ends.”

One oft-cited but 13-year-old example, and the one pertinent measure which won voter approval, was the 2009 petition-initiated constitutional amendment that authorized four gambling casinos in Ohio, including Cleveland’s. That amendment carried 53% of the statewide vote.

Yet, in 2015, Ohio voters moved to keep constitutional amendments from ever again being used for private gain or monopoly ends, by passing Issue 2. That anti-special-interest amendment to the Ohio Constitution had been initiated by the legislature and was backed by both Republican and Democratic officeholders. It received just over 51% of the vote.

So why make it tougher to amend the state constitution when special-interest amendments are already barred? Two possible answers are suggested by recent events:

One, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, is that Ohioans who support women’s right to choose abortion are mobilizing to write a ballot issue to reinstate reproductive choice in Ohio. Raising a constitutional amendment’s winning margin to 60% would make it harder for an abortion-rights ballot issue to win Ohio voters’ approval.

Likewise, voters may petition for a constitutional amendment seeking to amend prior constitutional reforms in how Ohio draws legislative and congressional districts to make partisan gerrymandering harder.

In fact, stripping away Stewart’s and LaRose’s claims about HJR 6, it’s obvious that the “special interests” that HJR 6 targets are Ohio’s voters.

That’s why the legislature should reject this naked attack on democracy in a state whose constitution proclaims that “all political power is inherent in the people” -- not in the Statehouse.

Youngstown Vindicator. December 8, 2022.

Editorial: Supply problems are being solved here in Ohio now

Ohioans may feel as though their industrial heritage has taken a beating, given the shift away from the industries that were humming when the Rust Belt was a little shinier. But a recent study by Smartest Dollar looked at the states that shipped the most goods to the rest of the U.S.

It may come as a surprise to learn Ohio is fifth in the nation.

Approximately $609.3 billion worth of goods are shipped out of the Buckeye State each year. That is approximately 4.2 percent of all the goods shipped in the U.S., and the most common type of goods to come out of Ohio are motorized and other vehicles (including parts).

Supply-chain problems that began with the onset of the pandemic are making those goods harder to produce, harder to buy and more expensive for consumers.

“Challenges in the domestic supply chain can bring major economic disruptions from the sheer volume of goods shipped within the U.S.,” the study suggests. “Freight businesses move trillions of dollars in goods each year, nearly 90 percent of which is transported by commercial trucks. For businesses that rely on shipments of parts or materials to create their own products, supply-chain delays can make it difficult to provide goods to their own customers. For consumers, breakdowns in the supply chain mean having a harder time finding goods — or paying a premium to purchase them.”

We’ve made progress in overcoming some of the other challenges that sprang up as a result of the arrival of COVID-19.

It seems as though public officials and industry leaders are having a tougher time with this one — and it is still a BIG problem. How many of us have waited months for a package to ship or stayed on a waiting list for repairs long enough to consider scrapping a vehicle rather than waiting much longer?

Further, how many of us have sought an alternative to products that required international shipping, only to be among the “businesses and consumers (who) found that American-made alternatives were not easy to find either?”

Domestic suppliers are fewer and farther between, and recovering from the same setbacks that plagued international suppliers at the peak of the pandemic. Surely public officials and lawmakers understand they need our support now, as they fight their way back. At least one such supplier is getting to work here in Ohio.

We can’t let the momentum stop there. Intel must be just the start as we climb our way out of the backlog that has slowed our economy for far too long.

Toledo Blade. December 10, 2022.

Editorial: Unseemly power grab

The Republican assault on common sense and on the rights of the people of the state of Ohio continues through its participation in the Supreme Court case, Moore vs. Harper.

Ohio’s Republican leaders in Columbus have joined North Carolina in petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to give them total control over how congressmen and senators are elected in Ohio. They claim it’s the way the Founders wanted it.

The Elections Clause says that “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.”

According to the Republican plaintiffs from North Carolina and Ohio, this means that the Ohio General Assembly has the final word on how congressional and Senate elections are conducted in Ohio. And they do, as long as their actions are within the boundaries of the state Constitution.

The state General Assembly was not created by holy writ, rather, it is a creature of the state Constitution.

It seems unlikely that the Founders, who made it possible for Congress to be overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court, would allow the state legislatures to have more power with their own constitutions than Congress has with the national Constitution.

A plain language reading of the Constitution is that laws made by legislatures are subject to being constitutional. That is the role Ohio’s Supreme Court undertook when it earned GOP fury by ruling that the Ohio General Assembly violated the state’s 2018 redistricting amendment by imposing congressional districts that excessively favor one party over the other.

The Supreme Court has already rejected this extreme interpretation of the Elections Clause. For example, the court decades ago upheld the right of a governor to veto a congressional district map. If a governor can overturn the legislature’s action, then why can’t the state Supreme Court?

Having had their oral arguments last week, we can only wait for the Supreme Court to make its ruling.

It’s too much to expect Ohio’s lawmakers should step back from this unseemly grasping at power, so we hope the Supreme Court doesn’t hand it to them on a silver platter.

