Editorial Roundup: Ohio

But if, or when, the U.S. Supreme Court ever intervenes and fixes what it broke with Citizens United is anyone’s guess. In the meantime, voters must maneuver through this muddled mix of false claims repeated ad nauseam with the clear intention to influence in a way that more resembles brainwashing than authentic dialogue. It’s disgraceful, and there’s plenty of blame to stretch from one end of the political spectrum to the other.

We’re disappointed Gov. Mike DeWine opted out of any debate, in what might be his last campaign. His opponent was ready, accommodating for forums proposed by the nonpartisan Ohio Debate Commission as well as local newspapers, including this one. DeWine teased out negotiations but finally, disappointingly, bowed out.

The value of debates was clearly shown in the two U.S. Senate forums between Ryan and Vance. These engagements very well might be the best moments in a more than a yearlong campaign that had so many lows and stoked the fears for the stability of our democracy.

We hope the Ohio Supreme Court does someday fix the dark money problem. But more debates in statewide races, and local races, right now, will serve the nation. It should remain an expectation for voters.

Youngstown Vindicator. October 19, 2022.

Editorial: There must be a way out of domestic abuse

When we think of domestic violence, many of us have a picture planted by scenes on television or in movies that involves adults — usually with a female as the victim. Often the person is battered and bruised, but alive. The reality is far harsher.

Domestic violence affects those of all genders and ages. According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, 112 people died as a result of domestic violence here, in the year ending June 30, 2022. A heartbreaking 22 of those deaths were youths — the highest number since the group started keeping track.

“Every domestic violence fatality is a tragedy, but this year’s youth fatality numbers are truly shocking,” said ODVN’s director of systems advocacy and policy council Lisa DeGeeter, according to a report by WOIO in Cleveland.

Another jaw-dropping statistic: In 42% of the cases, more than one person was killed.

Layer upon layer of problem has led us to this, and to the need, as ODVN puts it, for “social and systemic change.”

Those who report domestic violence must know they will be heard — and truly protected, if need be. They must know it will be their abusers who are held accountable, rather than blame falling on the victims.

“We are committed to facilitating changes necessary to end oppression and violence within ourselves, and within economic, social and political systems,” ODVN declares on its website. “We are committed to advancing the community’s responsibility for stopping the violence.”

Yes, we bear responsibility. All of us. We must listen; we must be aware; and we must report what we see if we suspect abuse. We must support the organizations capable of providing support to victims. And we must set better examples and raise our children to be better. One-hundred-twelve Ohioans — 22 of them young people — are gone now because they had no way out.

We owe it to them to do more.

Toledo Blade. October 19, 2022.

Editorial: It’s not ‘we the pols’

Since 1851 the Ohio Constitution has said “all political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal protection and benefit and they have the right to alter reform or abolish the same, whenever they deem it necessary.”

The Constitution of the United States begins, “we the people” and affirms that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens.

The foundational documents of our nation and state acknowledge that government legitimacy is based on acquiescence to public will.

It’s important to remember these elemental facts upon which we’ve built our society as the Republican leaders of the Ohio General Assembly, both lawyers, attempt to usurp the will of citizens and gain sole authority over congressional redistricting.

House Speaker Robert Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman have appealed the disputed Ohio congressional districts to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Lima lawmakers argue that the U.S. Constitution gives the legislature sole authority over the “time, place and manner” of selecting congressional representatives.

They argue the Ohio Supreme Court has no authority in congressional redistricting, even though a 2018 voter-passed Ohio constitutional amendment made sweeping change to the redistricting process.

Ohio voters made clear in the state constitution that congressional districts could not favor one party over the other and that government units could not be unduly split.

