Editorial Roundup: Ohio

And that’s the problem with rushing a highly important law into being in the intense horse-trading of a lame-duck session where knowledgeable voices of caution tend to be drowned out and there is no opportunity to hear from those outside the legislature on potential problems.

Our editorial board has been critical of a number of provisions of HB 458, but one stands out as a possible unintended consequence: The law’s shortening, by eight days, of county election boards’ deadline for a mailed ballot to count could create a huge potential problem for deployed military service members from Ohio.

It runs the risk of disenfranchising many deployed military voters from Ohio, especially given up-front requirements in the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) that set registration and ballot-request deadlines for such voters.

The 1986 law is intended to make it easier for those living or deployed overseas to vote in federal elections. But its deadlines mean that Ohio can’t tinker with the front end of those election schedule requirements -- only the back end; that is, when such absentee mailed ballots have to be received by Ohio election boards to count.

And HB 458 shortens that time from ten days after the election to four days after the election -- a provision that was subject to its own lame-duck horse-trading after some lawmakers wanted there to be no grace period, so that only absentee ballots received on Election Day or before would count. Ultimately, the legislature compromised on a four-day grace period.

But in the rush, it seems the special needs of deployed military might have been overlooked, minimized or simply not considered adequately.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, an Army reservist and former Green Beret who himself has voted absentee using the UOCAVA law, was among those pushing unsuccessfully for a longer grace period to receive ballots, although not back to the previous 10-day window.

But as the experience of one formerly deployed Ohio military veteran, who wrote in a recent letter to the editor about his experience voting absentee from Tallil Air Base in Iraq in 2008, demonstrates, even the ten days can be tight. Mark Andrew Szabo of Rocky River wrote that his ballot request submitted per UOCAVA was received and processed by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Sept. 24 but that he didn’t get his actual ballot until the week before the Nov. 4, 2008, election, that he mailed it back prior to Election Day, but it wasn’t processed until Nov. 12, eight days after the election.

UOCAVA, as amended in 2009, now requires state officials to provide an electronic option for voter registration and absentee-ballot-application requests for military and overseas voters, and to “establish (secure) electronic transmission options for delivery of blank absentee ballots to UOCAVA voters,” according to a Department of Justice summary of the requirements.

It’s unclear if Ohio has fully implemented such measures, or if there are impediments to their use -- underscoring why important law changes that might unintentionally disenfranchise certain classes of voters should not be made without full testimony and consideration.

All this is to say that the 135th General Assembly should revisit the state’s tightened four-day grace period for receiving absentee ballots and amend it if investigation by LaRose’s office and further consideration and hearings show that it will likely disenfranchise military and overseas voters, contrary to UOCAVA’s goals.

___

Toledo Blade. January 14, 2023.

Editorial: Ohio celebrates history

In his inauguration speech last week, Gov. Mike DeWine pledged to showcase Ohio through our state’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Governor DeWine is correct in his premise that the Ohio story is a crucial aspect of America’s narrative and creates an opportunity to make Ohio’s glorious past a door opener to future success.

There is no better example of the need for Ohio to think strategically about marketing our history than the fact that the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library is on the campus of Mississippi State University.

It’s unfortunate that rather than building a suitable memorial to President Grant, when his historic papers were first gathered in 1962 and housed at Ohio State University, the state missed a major opportunity.

The career of Ohio’s native son is being viewed in an increasingly favorable light by historians. In the defense authorization bill passed in Congress last fall, the Union General who protected the unity of the United States was promoted to the rank of General of the Armies.

That is a designation previously granted only to George Washington and World War I General John J. Pershing.

Twice elected president, Grant’s generous terms for reconciliation with Confederate states to end the war did not include ignoring civil rights violations for the newly emancipated slaves.

The Ku Klux Klan was summarily eradicated as a force within the South while the victorious Civil War general occupied the White House.

Even more uncelebrated in Ohio than Mr. Grant is John Bingham, author of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution contained in the 14th Amendment. The congressman elected from Cadiz, Ohio, was the driving force behind one of the most monumentally important aspects of our nation’s governing document, and he’s barely known here.

Governor DeWine says his 250th anniversary commission is already hard at work preparing three years of celebration for the innovators, inventors, educators, entrepreneurs, dreamers, and doers who’ve animated Ohio’s story.

The general who saved the Union and the statesman who extended the Bill of Rights to all people need to be widely celebrated for their contribution to the fact there is 250 years of U.S. history to celebrate.

So too should the state make it widely known that the governing documents for the Northwest Territory, created by the settlers of Ohio, significantly improved the U.S. Constitution by outlawing slavery and making public education a right of citizenship.

Those achievements, of course, should inspire us to overcome the scandal now confronting the Statehouse. This is a time for the kind of statesmanship that Ohio has boasted in the past.

Ohio has shaped the United States through contributions of intellect and blood. Celebrating the achievements of General Grant, Congressman Bingham, and the settlers of America’s first frontier does create an important opportunity to market Ohio as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. January 12, 2023.

Editorial: Lawmakers must help fix growing teacher shortage

Across the country, there has been a loss of as many as 600,000 teachers from public education since January 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. States are scrambling to find ways to fill the gaps.

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law an effort to bring back to teaching those who had left the profession but need only an easier pathway to come back.

State Reps. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, introduced House Bill 554 as another way to lighten the load on those teachers who are trying to do it all, in Ohio schools.

“(Previous) legislation that has been passed to temporarily alter the requirements for substitute teachers has eased some of the pressure on classroom teachers,” Lightbody said, according to a report by the Ohio Capital Journal. “But there are people in Ohio who left teaching to pursue other career choices and may be willing to return to our K-12 classrooms if the pathway were easier.”

Now, the State Board of Education can issue nonrenewable two-year temporary educator licenses to those who have allowed their professional teacher’s certificates or professional educator licenses to expire, but don’t have any disciplinary measures on their teaching record. And the board is required to issue professional educator licenses to those temporary license holders who complete six semester hours or 18 units of continuing education courses in their area of licensure.

It’s a step, but it will not bring in the thousands of teachers needed in Ohio to ensure our children are receiving the education they deserve. Lawmakers should use this and other measures as inspiration to continue thinking outside the box as we face this teacher shortage. The answer is out there — we owe it to our kids to find it.

___

Elyria Chronicle Telegram. January 10, 2023.

Editorial: So much for bipartisanship

Dissent no longer will be tolerated in the Ohio Republican Party.

That much was clear from a vote Friday in which the party’s state Central Committee voted to censure 22 GOP members of the Ohio House for having the temerity to help elect the wrong Republican as speaker of the House.

Not only that, the new speaker, state Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, was sanctioned because he was sworn in on a Bible held by House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. Russo and the House’s 31 other Democrats also voted for Stephens.

Both the vote and Russo’s involvement in Stephens’ swearing-in were evidence that compromise between ideological opponents remains possible in Columbus.

Other Republicans, who wanted state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, to become speaker didn’t see it that way. (The House Republican Caucus voted in November to back Merrin for speaker.)

Hence the censure resolution, which said the vote for Stephens “dishonors the vote of the Ohio House Republican Caucus, dishonors the brand of the Republican Party, and misrepresents the voice of Ohio Republican voters who collectively voted for these twenty two (22) members in order to defeat the dangerous and perverse Democratic Party Caucus agenda, not to empower it.”

Even by the standards of today’s hyper-partisan rhetoric, that’s an extreme accusation to make against members of the opposing party.

Stephens and his allies can take solace from the fact that he won the vote to become speaker and that the final version of the censure resolution was stripped of a provision that would have denied the rebels party support and endorsements in future elections.

It’s also worth noting that the resolution ignored several key points.

First, one of the reasons the GOP has supermajorities in both the Ohio House and Senate is because Republicans gerrymandered state legislative districts to overly favor their party, despite voters having approved a constitutional amendment to curtail the practice.

Second, representatives are elected to serve the interests of all their constituents and, in a broader sense, the interests of all Ohioans, not just Republicans.

Third, it’s not as if Stephens and his GOP supporters, some of whom are quite conservative, have abandoned their party. Stephens is widely viewed as more “moderate” than Merrin, but that doesn’t mean he’s a secret Democrat.

We have no doubt that Stephens and his supporters will continue to support GOP priorities, many of which will be passed into law.

Finally, Russo told The Plain Dealer that she had discussions with both Merrin and Stephens, and that both made offers to Democrats in terms of committee assignments and staffing. Stephens apparently made the better offer.

Merrin’s allies could have grumbled and moved on, but instead, they opted to engage in the political retribution that unfortunately has come to define the modern Republican Party.

Ohio Republicans are hardly alone in trying to enforce party unity at the expense of bipartisanship, as U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, found out during last week’s fight over electing Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I wish I could be part of some kind of a unity caucus that would yield (McCarthy) the votes, because the Republicans hold a majority, and maybe put us in a special category,” Kaptur, who represents part of Vermilion and points west, told Spectrum News on Tuesday.

She later was scolded by Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., for allegedly undermining party unity by floating the possibility, The Washington Post reported.

Never mind, apparently, that such a deal could been good for both Democrats and the country.

In the end, Democrats stood united behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and McCarthy caved to the demands of a few hard-liners in his party to win the speakership. He will be the weakest speaker in recent memory and be at the mercy of the hard-right flank of his caucus.

Now House Democrats have to live with the consequences of their decision not to try to cut a deal, just as Ohio Republicans will have to live with the consequences of their own internal squabbles.

There are those who like to argue that politicians should put the good of the country over the good of their party.

Too bad it’s easier said than done.

END