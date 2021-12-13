Editorial Roundup: Ohio

As we deck the halls and sing “fa la la la la, la la la la” a year after the first coronavirus vaccines arrived in Greater Columbus in dry ice coolers, let’s not forget the real damage ignited by COVID-19, a villain far more sinister than the Grinch, before and after Christmas 2020 was stolen.

Let’s also not forget to rejoice in the splendor that has returned, although not fully.

Don’t get us wrong, despite what the deniers of truth and reason would have you believe, there are reasons for caution and sorrow related to the deadly pandemic and the mountain of related and unrelated issues that have our nation at odds with itself.

There also are reasons to celebrate the wonder and the cultural and spiritual traditions that fall between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day

There is light in the world, even if it is sometimes just a flicker.

People are exchanging Christmas cookies and convening in the name of holiday cheer again.

The Franklin Park Conservatory is aglow with lights, as they are at the Columbus Commons, the Lazarus Building, the Scioto Mile and other beloved local destinations.

Enjoying the holidays can make a difference — for you and for others.

The arts community needs your help. The pandemic was devastating to small and large organizations.

Theaters have a seat with your name on it. Catch holiday gems like “A Christmas Story, The Musical” (Lincoln Theatre), ” A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” (Worthington Community Theatre) and Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (Riffe Center Theatre Complex) on local stages forced to go dark during the pandemic.

Greater Columbus institutions such as the Columbus Symphony, BalletMet and Opera Columbus lost millions.

When you can, try to keep it local. Greater Columbus merchants — the locally owned ones especially — are ready to sell you unique and must-have gifts.

This all said, let’s stay vigilant.

Celebrate carolers and Christmas nativity plays with the knowledge that COVID-19 — the global scourge that has claimed nearly 800,000 American lives, according to the CDC — is not done with us yet.

Ohio and five other states have accounted for 60% of the country’s recent increase in hospital beds filled, according of an analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by NBC News. The vast majority of those falling ill are unvaccinated.

Social distance and wear your mask where appropriate.

We’re all in this together whether or not we want to be.

The coronavirus does not recognize the divisive political and social systems humans have created. The more of us who get the vaccine, the more lives we can save and the sooner life can return to a version of “normal.”

Sixty percent of all Americans, including 54 percent of Ohioans, have been fully vaccinated.

A year after their release, the vaccines are no longer new.

The research that some people say they are still awaiting exists and shows that the vaccines are safe and effective.

Vaccines help slow the spread of coronavirus and are a big reason so many fewer families will celebrate Christmas via Zoom this year.

More than 2.3 million Americans passed through Transportation Safety Administration airport checkpoints the day before Thanksgiving. Just over a million traveled by plane for Thanksgiving 2020.

Projections are healthy for Christmas travel.

In October, Christmas vacation rental reservations across the nation were up 469% compared with 2020, and 157% higher than the 2019 volume, according to Guesty, a vacation rental platform.

The holidays are not only an excuse to unwrap gifts and eat to excess. But for the lucky among us, the holidays also offer an opportunity to open one’s heart and feel the spirit that it rushes.

Spread the joy of the holidays by doing the right thing for the community. For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, that means getting booster shots when eligible.

To those who are not fully vaccinated: All we want for Christmas is for you to get the shot.

The 2020 holiday season taught us lessons we’d be foolish to forget.

Among those lessons are these: It is a precious gift to be together and the shared experience of community traditions warms our hearts as the temperature drops.

Peace, happiness and good health to all this holiday season.

Toledo Blade. Dec. 9, 2021.

Editorial: A reasonable approach to an Ohio problem

When you know there’s a problem, inaction is not the solution. And Ohio has a problem, declining population in cities, a slow rate of population growth, and employers who can’t find trained workers for jobs.

That’s why legislation proposed by Rep. Jon Cross, (R., Kenton) deserves support. The Graduating and Retaining Ohio’s Workforce Act targets precisely those troubles which Ohio faces.

The legislation claims support from both colleges and universities and the state Chamber of Commerce. The point of the legislation parallels its title. The bill would offer incentives and help with community college and four-year degrees to students who stay in Ohio.

One unique approach in the bill is an income tax break for Ohio college students who stay in the state to work after graduation. Those individuals will pay no income tax for those three years. Once someone is in a job for three years, they’ve begun to set down roots in a community, increasing the likelihood they’ll stay.

Other provisions aim to keep out–of–state students who come to Ohio for college in the state after graduation. It will create a range of scholarships for those students and offer loan forgiveness — as long as they stay in Ohio. For all too long, Ohio has lost too many young people who came to Ohio for college, root for Ohio State or Toledo, but went back to their home state or wherever they found a job.

The bill would also offer businesses a wage tax credit for providing paid internships and apprenticeship programs — that’s important because not every good job requires a four–year college degree.

It’s rather like the help offered to medical students to pay off a portion of their loans if they work in a community health clinic or in an underserved area. That program is not a free pass and neither is the one proposed by Mr. Cross.

The payoff can offset the costs of the program many times over. The new proposal doesn’t have an estimated price tag yet, but the price of doing nothing to stem the loss of Ohio’s brain and skills drain is much higher. While Ohio’s population slightly increased between 2010 and 2020, the rate of growth is far below the national average of 7.4 percent, and it’s cities like Toledo that have been hardest hit.

It’s not what you think. Yes, declining population relative to other states weakens Ohio’s strength in Congress when seats are lost.

Census numbers also determine how many federal dollars come Ohio’s way each and every year. What’s more critical is that a larger employed population means more taxpayers and more people in homes throughout the state. It also means Ohio employers can better fill jobs over the coming years.

Keeping students and future employees in Ohio is worth the effort, and the Graduating and Retaining Ohio’s Workforce Act can become a critical part of fulfilling that goal.

Akron Beacon Journal. Dec. 12, 2021.

Editorial: Job openings and worker shortages suggest pay hikes are long overdue in America

It’s a great time to be looking for work these days.

Job openings and pay are rising, giving workers the upper hand. Folks who have long complained about the “1 percent” of earners while their own wages stagnate are finally getting some relief.

The number of job openings grew to 11 million in October, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Meanwhile, pay rose 1.5% in the third quarter, the most on record dating back 20 years, the Associated Press reported.

The unemployment rate tumbled in November to 4.2% as some 1.1 million people said they found jobs — the government says the number of unemployment claims (184,000) in one week was the lowest in 52 years. Job growth remained solid in areas like transportation and warehousing, thanks to the growth of online commerce.

Help wanted signs are everywhere.

Customers locally continue to see staff shortages and related changes at restaurants, stores and health care settings. Local businesses report relying on family for help and seeing staff leave for better-paying jobs elsewhere.

Workers left behind may be frazzled. Hospitals and school districts are having to get creative as illnesses force many to call in sick and substitutes can’t be found.

But labor shortages might be good news for workers. What if pay raises were just the start of a better work life?

The workers who have long toiled for low wages, some stuck at Ohio’s minimum wage of $8.80, are finally getting their due. Higher-paying jobs can be found elsewhere, so they are leaving or employers are paying more.

Nationally, the Wall Street Journal reported last month that “private hourly earnings are up 4.9% year-over-year, and 12.4% among production level workers in leisure and hospitality.”

Some better-paying jobs are in e-commerce. The Amazon hiring website says new workers in the Akron area can make up to $21 an hour and receive a $3,000 bonus. The Amazon fulfillment center here employs 1,500 but is just one of a growing number of sites the online retailer has in Ohio.

In this environment, unions that promise to secure benefit packages and annual wage hikes are seeing victories. Nurses in Colorado, Oregon, California and other states threatened to strike last month, Colorado Public Radio reported. In a first for Starbucks, workers at a store in Buffalo voted to unionize on Thursday.

Consumers are seeing higher prices, but that’s not necessarily because of wages. Raw materials for food are more costly and supply chain issues continue.

No doubt, companies are concerned about how wages will affect their earnings and stock prices. In the third quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported, the cost of such things as wages and benefits rose 1.3%, the fastest pace since at least 2001.

Meanwhile, the compensation of CEOs at large publicly owned companies has skyrocketed in the last few decades. The left-leaning think tank Economic Policy Institute says “compensation of the top CEOs increased 1,322% from 1978 to 2020 (adjusting for inflation).” The typical worker’s annual compensation grew 18%.

Even during the pandemic, CEOs’ realized compensation jumped 18.9%, EPI says. “Typical worker compensation … did rise 3.9%.”

Poverty is actually decreasing. Better wages, Social Security and government benefits are pushing poverty down, the Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 16. Economic policy response, a columnist argues, is helping the nation to recover better than it has in past recessions.

Poverty is down, wages are up. Sounds like good news to us.

Inflation concerns do trouble many of us, even those who’ve seen a pay increase. The government reported on Friday that consumer prices rose 6.8% in November, and the Associated Press reports that two-thirds of Americans are saying their household costs have risen since the pandemic.

As we get into the thick of the holiday season amid a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations, we all may face longer waiting times, whether celebrating or seeking medical help.

For the workers who have chosen to face the crowds and accept the risk of getting infected, you have our deepest gratitude.

Now, here’s hoping that inflation doesn’t ruin any gains.

Newark Advocate. Dec. 5, 2021.

Editorial: Newark, Licking County must decide who they want to be compared with

Newark Fire Chief Pat Connor’s departure for New Albany was a loss for the city, but it shouldn’t come as a shock.

It is always disappointing when a community loses a dedicated civil servant, but it is never surprising when someone leaves to better themselves.

What is concerning is that the fire chief’s leaving is just one point in an ongoing trend of local government workers seeking greener pastures in neighboring communities. Newark and Licking County must reassess how they want to be viewed.

By virtue of the size of our community and our proximity to Columbus, we are in the big leagues, but in continuing the baseball analogy, we will be a minor-league feeder community so long as we pay minor-league rates.

It is likely that Newark will never be able to match what some other communities are able to pay, but we must be blunt in saying we are not even close to paying market wages for many government positions.

For example, Newark’s police chief is paid $94,631. Pickerington’s chief makes $120,125 followed by $138,028 in Reynoldsburg, $140,730 in New Albany and $146,203 in Westerville.

Connor made $95,558 as Newark’s fire chief and will be paid $110,000 to be an assistant chief for Plain Township, which handles New Albany. The chief in Plain Township makes $117,790, which is actually low compared to many others - $140,420 in Westerville, $141,683 in Truro Township (Reynoldsburg) and more than $153,000 in Violet Township (Pickerington.)

GROW Licking County recently had to go through a leadership transition when it lost director Nate Strum to Gahanna. It’s new director, Alexis Fitzsimmons, now earns more than the economic/development directors for Reynoldsburg, Pickerington and Westerville - something that was not true before.

Newark did try to address some of these inequalities in past years by raising chief and assistant chief salaries, but even those have not kept up.

The differences are not only at the top. Government leaders for years have bemoaned the loss of firefighters, police officers and other workers to neighboring communities that can offer higher wages. Essentially we are serving as their training ground and paying for it with lost experience.

Some may argue that government workers sacrifice some financial gain for job security, good benefits and a desire to help their home communities. That may have been true decades ago. The increased speed of telecommuting thanks to the internet and actual commuting thanks to the 161 highway make it incredibly simple for people to find higher paying work outside of Licking County without really having to upset their lives.

The notion of expecting to find people who only want to serve their community - regardless if they are paid much less - is noble but unrealistic. Unfortunately, the pandemic has eroded some of the public support for our government officials, further reducing the appeal of helping your hometown.

We understand talking about public salaries is a sensitive topic, and this is especially true in Licking County where people are highly sensitive of the taxes they are paying. We have even criticized city leaders for how they went about approving pay raises.

That does not mean, however, that we should bury our heads to the issue. People should be paid based on the value they bring to an organization.

Maybe Newark and Licking County residents are OK losing talent to neighboring communities if it saves them a few dollars per year, but we believe it is a discussion we need to have.

The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram. Dec. 10, 2021.

Editorial: Investigate Moore’s claims

You’ve got to hand it to Lorain County Commissioner Dave Moore: The man really knows how to blow up a meeting.

The question, though, is whether any of the allegations he leveled against Commissioner Michelle Hung, a fellow Republican, during Wednesday’s board meeting are true.

And, boy, did Moore level some doozies.

He accused Hung of breaking the law by allegedly lobbying for Parma-based Cleveland Communications Inc., which has been seeking emergency-services radio contracts with the county and multiple local communities.

He said she allegedly called city council members to try to “swing contract dollars” to the company and made a “pressure play” to award a no-bid county contract valued at $6.5 million to CCI. (Alan Close, the company’s owner, called Moore’s allegations “baseless.”)

Moore said he refused to authorize the award. He also questioned how CCI succeeded in narrowly underbidding Avon-based Vasu Communications for approximately $100,000 worth of work at the county’s 911 call center in April. The commissioners unanimously approved that contract, but Moore suggested that CCI had an “unfair advantage” in the process.

Speaking of 911, Moore also accused former county 911 Director Harry Williamson of lobbying on CCI’s behalf. (Williamson’s lawyer told our reporter Dave O’Brien on Thursday that his client had done nothing wrong.)

Williamson was fired this summer because he was engaged in what Moore and Commissioner Matt Lundy called an “inappropriate” relationship with Hung, including at least one encounter that took place in a county building.

Hung abstained from that vote, although Moore said that afterward she went against legal advice and tried to get Williamson unemployment benefits after he was terminated.

She voted to hire Williamson in January. Moore claimed Wednesday that at the time Hung and Williamson already were involved. The exact timeline of the relationship has never been entirely clear to the public because Hung and Williamson have largely declined to discuss it.

Moore also released details of a strange request for renovations to Williamson’s office while he was still working for the county. These included “sound break drywall” and room-darkening shades.

“Why does a county director’s office need to be soundproof and shielded from any light?” Moore asked Wednesday. “Why would what goes on in a director’s office need to be soundproof?”

Those are excellent questions, although it’s hard to see how office renovations would break the law.

Whatever the legality of the renovations, though, Moore was explicit in claiming that the law was broken when he alleged that county officials improperly used their influence to try to steer business to CCI.

Someone needs to look into whether he’s right.

Assistant County Prosecutor Dan Petticord told O’Brien, our reporter, on Thursday that no one from his office had seen the alleged evidence before Moore produced it this week.

County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson, a Democrat, has ordered his chief investigator, Rich Resendez, to review the documents. That’s fine as a preliminary step, but Tomlinson should recuse his office, which represents the commissioners, from involvement sooner rather than later.

An outside agency would be better suited to provide the necessary impartial investigation.

If Hung and Williamson crossed a legal or ethical line, then they should face the consequences.

On the other hand, if they did nothing improper, they deserve to have their names cleared. So does CCI, for that matter.

Close, CCI’s owner, blamed divisions in county government for his company getting “dragged into an internal argument.”

“I think there is a power struggle going on there, obviously,” he said. “Anyone who has watched some of the county politics over the last 11, 12 months has to see that.”

If Moore is just playing politics, the public deserves to know that, too.

The commissioners have indeed been riven by infighting ever since Moore and Hung took office after ousting two incumbent Democratic commissioners last year.

First the pair clashed with Lundy, the lone remaining Democratic commissioner. Then Lundy and Moore joined forces to oust Williamson as 911 director and Tim Carrion from his job as director of the county’s Department of Job and Family Services.

That alliance didn’t last long. Hung and Lundy teamed up to fire Tom Williams from his job as county administrator and have been odd allies ever since. In the meantime, Moore has called for Hung to resign (as have we) and unsuccessfully tried to oust her as board president.

We won’t even hazard a guess at what will happen next.

