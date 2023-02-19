Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

Purdue did most of its damage from the foul line in the first half as Ohio State committed 13 fouls. The Boilermakers made 15 of 19 free throws and 10 of 23 shots in the opening half.

The Buckeyes were without starting forward Zed Key, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ free fall continues, losing for the 13th time in the last 14 games. The slide started with a 71-69 loss to Purdue on Jan. 5.

Purdue: After dropping three of their last four games, the Boilermakers were able to get back on track against the struggling Buckeyes. With his eighth rebound on Sunyda, Edey became the second Purdue player after Joe Barry Carroll to have at least 1,250 points and 750 rebounds by the end of his junior season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following a 14-point loss at Maryland on Thursday, Purdue rebounded with a victory over Ohio State. However, Purdue likely will drop a couple of spots when the new rankings are released Monday.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Thursday

Purdue: At Indiana on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP