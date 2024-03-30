Eddie Rosario's sacrifice fly caps 3-run 9th inning off Alexis Díaz as Nationals beat Reds 7-6

Díaz, who had 37 saves in 40 chances last year, walked CJ Abrams on four pitches leading off the ninth, gave up a one-out RBI single to Jesse Winker and then allowed Joey Meneses' single and a walk to Joey Gallo.

Díaz forced in the tying run when he grazed Keibert Ruiz with a fastball. Pinch-runner Nasim Nuñez scored standing up on Rosario's opposite-field fly to left.

Kyle Finnegan pitched around a walk in the bottom half for the save as the Nationals rebounded from an opening 8-2 loss on Thursday.

“That's a good one for us,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We battled back. We hung in there. I know one thing about this team — we're going to fight for 27 outs and it showed today.”

Nationals third baseman Trey Lipscomb went 1 for 4 in his big league debut. The 23-year-old, a third-round draft pick in 2022, singled to left in his first at-bat in the third inning and then stole second. Lipscomb fielded Tyler Stephenson's grounder and threw to first for the game's final out.

“I loved watching him put there. He made some really good plays at third base,” Martinez said. “He's got a cannon over there.”

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, including a two-run homer to Luke Maile an a solo shot to Jeimer Candelario.

Reds starter Hunter Greene allowed two runs and five hits while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati gave Washington an extra out in the fourth when a ball dropped in center as fielders converged and another in the sixth when second baseman Santiago Espinal misplayed an infield popup . Both were ruled hits.

“Hunter threw the ball well," Reds manager David Bell said. "Things happened behind him that didn’t go his way.”

Ruiz hit a solo homer in the eighth off Lucas Sims.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Dave Martinez said 3B Nick Senzel won't require surgery after Senzel broke his right hand during batting practice on Thursday. Senzel was put on the 10-day IL and the team selected the contract of Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester.

Reds: Bell said LHP Sam Moll is healthy after missing spring training with a sore left shoulder. Moll is scheduled for a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Martinez makes his Reds debut against Nationals RHP Jake Irvin in the series finale on Sunday. ___

