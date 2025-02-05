Eastern Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Gonzalez's 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Eastern Michigan after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 23 points in Miami (OH)'s 72-34 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The RedHawks are 7-3 in home games. Miami (OH) is the best team in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-10 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Miami (OH) scores 65.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 78.6 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Miami (OH) allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Singer is averaging 6.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the RedHawks. Gonzalez is averaging 17.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.