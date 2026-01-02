Eastern Michigan hosts Paveletzke and Ohio

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Eastern Michigan after Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points in Ohio's 80-64 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in MAC play. Ohio is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammad Habhab is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ajay Sheldon is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 6.6 points. Paveletzke is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

