Eastern Michigan hosts Ohio after Paveletzke's 23-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Eastern Michigan after Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points in Ohio's 80-64 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in MAC play. Ohio is eighth in the MAC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Eastern Michigan's average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The Eagles and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammad Habhab is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ajay Sheldon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Paveletzke is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.