Eastern Michigan holds off Akron 34-28 for 6th win

Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) secured its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and the program's seventh overall.

Smith threw a touchdown pass in each half. Evans had a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and broke loose for a 23-yard score early in the third to give the Eagles a 31-14 lead. Smith was 16-of-28 passing for 190 yards and Evans had 133 yards rushing on 24 carries. Dylan Drummond had five receptions for 90 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch.