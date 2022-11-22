East Carolina defeats Toledo 86-75

Small added seven assists for the Pirates (4-1). Brandon Johnson scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. RJ Felton recorded 14 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).

The Rockets (3-2) were led in scoring by JT Shumate, who finished with 25 points and two blocks. Toledo also got 21 points and four assists from Rayj Dennis. Setric Millner Jr. also had 11 points and seven rebounds.