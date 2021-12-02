Eason, Days lead LSU to 66-51 victory over Ohio

LSU scored the first 14 points of the game and cruised with newly hired LSU coach Brian Kelly in attendance.

Eason knocked down 6 of 9 shots from the floor and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Tigers (8-0), who improved to 6-0 at home this season. Days pitched in with 12 points and 13 rebounds as LSU outscored the Bobcats (5-2) 36-12 in the paint.