Eagles return from bye needing a win against struggling Browns

BetMGM NFL Odds: Eagles by 8 1/2.

Against the spread: Cleveland 1-4; Philadelphia 2-2

Series record: Browns lead 32-17-1

Last meeting: On Nov. 22, 2020, Nick Chubb rushed for 114 yards and Baker Mayfield passed for 204 to lead the Browns to a 22-17 home win over the Eagles.

Last week: Browns lost 34-13 at Washington; Eagles had a bye.

Eagles offense: overall (8), rush (5), pass (17), scoring (18).

Eagles defense: overall (27), rush (21), pass (25), scoring (22).

Browns offense: overall (32), rush (27), pass (30), scoring (30).

Browns defense: overall (13), rush (25), pass (8), scoring (T-23).

Turnover differential: Browns minus-1; Eagles minus-6

Browns player to watch

QB Deshaun Watson's struggles through five games have led to speculation he'll be benched if things don't turn around quickly. Watson has been indecisive, inaccurate and it hasn't helped his receivers have dropped passes and Cleveland's injury-challenged line has struggled with protection. Backup Jameis Winston is on deck and ready.

Eagles player to watch

RB Saquon Barkley has been a bright spot for Philadelphia after signing for $26 million guaranteed with the Eagles in the offseason. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018, who played the past six seasons with the Giants, has rushed for 435 yards and four touchdowns, and he is second in the NFL with an average of 108.8 yards per game.

Key matchup

Watson vs. Philadelphia’s defensive front. Cleveland's line hasn't protected Watson, who has been sacked a league-leading 26 times. He's yet to eclipse 200 yards passing in a game this season. Philadelphia’s defense has allowed 365.8 yards per game, ranking 27th in the NFL. Against Tampa Bay, in a 33-16 loss on Sept. 29, Philadelphia trailed 24-0 midway through the second quarter. The Buccaneers used a quick passing game to mitigate the Eagles’ pass rush, something Watson and the Browns would be smart to copy.

Key injuries

Browns: No. 1 CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) didn't finish last week's game and missed practice time this week. ... Starting C Ethan Pocic (knee), starting S Grant Delpit (concussion), RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle). ... Longtime LS Charley Hughlett (ribs) was placed on injured reserve, ending his consecutive games streak at 152.

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) has missed the past three games, and WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) sat out the Sept. 29 game at Tampa Bay.

Series notes

The teams have not met in the past three seasons. The most recent time Cleveland visited Philadelphia was on Sept. 11, 2016, when the Eagles won 29-10. ... The Browns most recent win in Philadelphia came in 1994.

Stats and stuff

Cleveland's offense ranks last in the NFL with 239.4 yards per game. … The Browns are the only team in the league not to gain 300 yards in a game. ... Cleveland has converted just 18.2 percent of third downs, last in the league. The Browns failed to convert on 19 straight third downs in a two-game span. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski chose to continue calling plays this week after indicating he might turn those duties over to first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey. ... Watson passed for 339 yards and 2 TDs in his only matchup against the Eagles in 2018 with Houston. ... WR Amari Cooper lit up the Eagles for 10 catches for 217 yards and 3 TDs while with Dallas in 2018. ... DE Myles Garrett, the Browns’ career sacks leader and reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, has a team-high four sacks, two are strip-sacks. … LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had an interception, a sack and a forced fumble, along with five tackles, against Washington. He leads the team with 39 tackles. … K Dustin Hopkins has converted four field goals from 50 or more yards and has made 12 long-range kicks in two seasons. ... Stefanski is a Philadelphia native. ... RB Nick Chubb did more in practice this week and it's possible he could play for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year. ... Browns LG Joel Bitonio will make his 150th start. .... Eagles DE Brandon Graham will play in his 200th career game on Sunday. Graham is Philadelphia’s career leader in games and seasons (15) played. … Hurts has thrown for 930 yards and rushed for 163 this season. Turnovers have been an issue with Philadelphia’s $255 million franchise quarterback. He has seven turnovers this season (four interceptions, three lost fumbles) and has committed a turnover in nine straight games. … Philadelphia opened the 21-day practice window on S Sydney Brown on Monday. A third-round pick last season, Brown played in 14 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the regular-season finale against the Giants.

Fantasy tip

Philadelphia TE Dallas Goedert has been a prime target of Hurts with Philadelphia’s top two wide receivers recently sidelined, and Goedert again could be a featured target of Hurts this week. Goedert leads all NFL tight ends with 75.3 yards receiving per game and is second with 24 total receptions.

