Durán to Phillies and twin pitchers dealt on same day. Big names remain as MLB trade deadline looms

The deal was pending a review of medical records.

Tyler Rogers is headed to the New York Mets, who are fighting for first place in the NL East with the Phillies. The right-handed submariner joins Edwin Díaz in the bullpen to give the Mets multiple late-inning options.

The Mets sent the San Francisco Giants right-handers José Buttó and Blade Tidwell, along with outfielder Drew Gilbert. The durable Rogers has made 53 appearances this season with a 1.80 ERA, four walks and 38 strikeouts.

Many of the trade deadline's biggest prizes remained on the market, setting up a potentially fascinating 24 hours.

Arizona third baseman Eugenio Suárez, Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller and Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan were among the potential season-altering additions that teams were pursuing ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. EDT deadline.

In other moves Wednesday, the New York Yankees added veteran outfielder Austin Slater and the Cincinnati Reds acquired Gold Glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

The 32-year-old Slater gives the Yankees a dependable right-handed batter for the final two months of the season. He's hit .236 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 51 games with the White Sox this season and has an .859 OPS against left-handed pitching.

“Really excited about the move,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Talked about it over the recent weeks — just getting more roster flexibility, complementary guys.”

The White Sox acquired minor league pitching prospect Gage Ziehl in the trade.

The Reds acquired Hayes from the Pirates in exchange for Taylor Rogers, who unlike his brother throws lefty — and overhand. Pittsburgh also got shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and cash from Cincinnati.

The swap gives the Reds an elite defender at third with a manageable contract. The 28-year-old Hayes, a Gold Glove winner in 2023, has four-plus years left on the extension he signed with Pittsburgh in 2022.

He will make $7 million in 2026 and 2027 and $8 million in 2028 and 2029, with a club option for $12 million in 2030. He's hitting .236 with two home runs and 36 RBIs this season.

Suárez returned to the Diamondbacks' lineup on Wednesday and went 1 for 4, two days after an injury scare. The slugger — who has 36 homers this season — was hit on the right index finger by a pitch against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

The D-backs have turned into sellers at the deadline after dropping eight of their last nine games and falling to 51-58. Right-handed pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are among the other Arizona players who could be dealt.

In other moves on Wednesday:

— The Los Angeles Angels acquired relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis García from the Washington Nationals for left-hander Jake Eder and minor league first baseman Sam Brown.

— The Atlanta Braves acquired veteran reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies for minor league pitcher Austin Smith.

— The Seattle Mariners agreed to add left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving their bullpen another arm as they make a playoff push. The Pirates received right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez.

AP Baseball Writers Jay Cohen and Mike Fitzpatrick, and AP Sports Writers Will Graves, Andrew Destin and Greg Beacham, contributed to this report.

