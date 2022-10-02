springfield-news-sun logo
Duran Palacio scores, Fire win 3-2 over Cincinnati

Jhon Jader Duran Palacio’s goal proved to be the game-winner for the Chicago Fire in a 3-2 win against Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two goals, including the eventual winner in the 75th minute, in the Chicago Fire’s 3-2 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Duran Palacio's winner was assisted by Brian Gutierrez, putting the Fire (10-15-8) ahead 3-0.

The Fire also got one goal from Gutierrez.

Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez racked up one goal each for Cincinnati (11-9-13).

Cincinnati outshot the Fire 18-12, with four shots on goal to six for the Fire.

Roman Celentano made three saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams are in action again on Sunday. The Fire host the New England Revolution and Cincinnati visits D.C. United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

