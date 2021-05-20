Duggar slam, Crawford 6 RBIs, Giants rout Reds 19-4 & sweep

Mahle allowed the first six batters of the third inning to reach on two walks and four singles as the Giants scored three runs for a 4-0 lead. Michael Feliz relieved, and Duggar hit a full-count fastball on the seventh pitch of the at-bat 427 feet to center.

Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer for the Reds in the eighth off left-hander José Álvarez.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: RHP Logan Webb was placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his right shoulder in Monday night's game. Álvarez (ankle) was reinstated from the injured list.

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas, absent from the starting lineup for five games with a bruised heel, was put on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. INF/OF Nick Senzel also was out again with a sore knee and other injuries, but manager David Bell said he could return to the lineup on Friday. The Reds recalled INF Max Schrock from Triple-A Louisville to replace Moustakas.

UP NEXT

Giants: Returned home for a three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Dodgers. LHP Alex Wood (5-0) starts against RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2) on Friday.

Reds: RHP Jeff Hoffman (2-3) starts Friday against Milwaukee and RHP Adrian Houser (3-4).

