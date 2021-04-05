Duffy wins, Merrifield drives in 3 as Royals blank Indians

Duffy has won three of his last four starts against the Indians since losing eight straight, and he's pitched 11 2-3 consecutive scoreless innings in his past two outings versus Cleveland.

Merrifield connected for his third homer in the second inning off Indians starter Logan Allen (0-1). Merrifield added his sacrifice fly in the seventh.

A three-run deficit was too much for the Indians, who have scored two runs or less in three of their first four games.

The last time Cleveland played in front of fans at Progressive Field was on Sept. 22, 2019, a 10-1 win over Philadelphia.

“We missed the fans maybe more than they missed being here,” manager Terry Francona said. "Playing in front of empty ballparks, it was better than not playing — don't get me wrong — but having people here will really be welcomed."

NAME PROTEST

More than a dozen protesters gathered outside the ballpark to voice their displeasure at the Indians' delay in changing their name. Cleveland owner Paul Dolan announced in December the ballclub will be dropping Indians, its name since 1915, in the future.

That's not soon enough for Native American groups of have decried the name as being racist.

“It's absolutely disappointing, disheartening, but not surprising,” said Jeff Pierce, president of People Not Mascots. “They've been saying they're going to do this for the last 30 plus years, never been done. I'll believe it when I see it.”

THE BEAT GOES ON

With longtime drummer and ballpark fixture John Adams recovering from health issues, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney filled in and pounded a steady beat when the Indians batted.

Carney, who first attended Cleveland games as a little boy, said it was his first “live” gig since Black Keys' last show in January 2020.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

It didn't take long for Santana to make a strong impression on the Royals, who signed him to a three-year, $17.5 million deal.

"Just because a kid changes uniforms, that doesn't mean it's going to change the way he behaves himself or acts,” Francona said. “I certainly can't root for him to beat us, but we're not any less fond of him because he's in a Royals uniform.”

SPEED TRAP

Indians right-hander Emmanuel Clase unleashed a 101.2 mph fastball on his first pitch in Sunday's win at Detroit. It was the fastest pitch recorded by a Cleveland pitcher since 2008, when pitches first began being tracked regularly.

UP NEXT

Following an off day, Cy Young winner Shane Bieber will make his second start of 2021 against the Royals, who have not yet named a starter. Bieber struck out 12 in his season debut last week at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield, right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez after Merrifield hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. Lopez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Protesters gather before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Jolene Adkins, right, protests against racism before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor tosses his bat after striking out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Ryan McBroom is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. Santana was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen, right, waits for Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield to run the bases after Merrifield hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak