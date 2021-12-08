Ducks visit the Blue Jackets following shutout victory

The Ducks are 5-4-3 in road games. Anaheim ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras with 0.6.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has 21 total points for the Blue Jackets, eight goals and 13 assists. Adam Boqvist has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 26 points. Zegras has 12 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Ducks: Adam Henrique: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.